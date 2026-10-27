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Home > Regionals News > 15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother

15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother

A shocking case has emerged from Jaipur, where a 15-year-old girl was found pregnant after an alleged rape. DNA samples helped police identify her brother, who was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant (Photo: Unsplash)
15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 16:41 IST

There is a disturbing report about an alleged case of sexual assault that took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which a 15-year-old girl was found to be pregnant for three months. The brother of this 15-year-old girl has been arrested by the police. This case came to light when the minor girl reported stomach pain, and she was admitted to the hospital.

Following the discovery of her pregnancy, a case was registered against him in August 2026 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Hospital Visit Reveals Minor’s Pregnancy

According to the police, the girl was taken to a hospital around two months ago after complaining of stomach pain. During the examination, doctors found that she was approximately three months pregnant. The discovery raised serious concerns within the family. Following this, the girl’s relatives approached the police and lodged an FIR in August 2026. Police recorded the minor’s statement and conducted a medical examination as part of the investigation.

DNA Samples Help Police Identify Accused

During the investigation, police questioned the minor about the person responsible for the alleged sexual assault. However, she reportedly withheld information and repeatedly misled investigators. Police questioned several people, including neighbours and relatives, to establish the facts of the case. 

As the investigation progressed, suspicion fell on a few individuals. Their DNA samples were collected and sent for testing. The DNA evidence eventually helped investigators identify the accused, who was found to be the minor’s brother.

Accused Brother Arrested Under POCSO Act

Police apprehended the accused on Sunday afternoon. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crime. The accused was booked under the POCSO Act and produced before a court on Monday afternoon. The court subsequently sent him to judicial custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

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15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother
Tags: Brother Arrestedcrime newsDNA TestJaipur CrimeJaipur newsminor girlpocso-actpolice investigationRajasthan newsRape Case

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15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother

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15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother
15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother
15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother
15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother
15-Year-Old Jaipur Girl Found 3 Months Pregnant, Police Questioned Relatives and Neighbours Before DNA Test Exposed Her Own Brother

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