15-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Father, Gives Birth To Baby Girl in Punjab’s Bathinda; Accused Arrested

In a disturbing incident reported from Bathinda, Punjab, a 15-year-old girl gave birth to a baby girl after allegedly being sexually abused and raped by her father. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant legal provisions. The minor’s mother had died three years ago.

Neighbour Helps Expose Alleged Abuse

According to reports, the accused allegedly kept his two daughters locked inside the house, restricting their interaction with people outside. He would reportedly lock the house from the outside before leaving, further isolating the sisters. Around 10 to 12 days ago, when the 15-year-old went to a nearby shop to purchase some items, a woman from the neighbourhood noticed that her stomach appeared enlarged. The woman grew suspicious and approached the girl gently to find out what was wrong. During their conversation, the teenager reportedly became emotional, broke down in tears and disclosed the alleged abuse. The neighbour subsequently stepped forward to seek help, bringing the case to the attention of the relevant authorities and support organisations.

Father Arrested, Booked Under POCSO Act

Following the disclosure, police registered a case against the girl’s father under the POCSO Act and other applicable provisions. The accused was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody. The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of children who may be isolated from the outside world and unable to seek help.

Minor Mother, Newborn Shifted to Shelter

According to the head of the organisation involved in the case, efforts were made after the baby’s birth to contact family members and persuade them to take responsibility for the two sisters and the newborn. However, none reportedly agreed to provide support. With the assistance of the administration, the 15-year-old girl and her newborn daughter were shifted to Nari Niketan for care and protection. Meanwhile, her 20-year-old visually impaired sister was placed at a Sakhi Centre, where she could receive the necessary support. The authorities’ immediate priority is to ensure the safety and care of the minor, her newborn and her sister as the legal proceedings against the accused continue.

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