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Home > Regionals News > 15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka, Threatened Not To Tell Anyone

15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka, Threatened Not To Tell Anyone

A 15-year-old Class 9 student has alleged sexual assault by her school principal in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district, prompting an FIR and police investigation into the incident.

15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka. (Image Source: X)
15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka. (Image Source: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 15:36 IST

A case of alleged sexual assault on a Class 9 student has come to light in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. An FIR has been registered against Ishwar Reddy, principal of the Morarji Desai Model Residential School at the 11th Mile in Gorlummanahalli village, Sidlaghatta taluk. The girl is 15 years old.

What Happened In The Medicine Room?

According to the student’s statement, the incident took place around 2:30 pm on 26 September. She had gone to the school’s medicine room to give medicine to a sick Class 6 student. She alleges that the principal called her inside, behaved inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. She further claims he warned her not to tell anyone about it.

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How Did The Matter Reach Her Parents?

After the alleged incident, the girl reportedly confided in her classmates. They passed the information to teachers and to her parents. As per the FIR, her parents went to the school on 27 September, learnt about what had allegedly happened and then approached the police.

Statement Recorded And Probe Started

On 28 September, her statement was recorded in Chikkaballapura in the presence of officials linked to child welfare. Dibburahalli police in Sidlaghatta taluk registered the case and began an investigation. The information available does not say whether the accused has been arrested, and it does not list the legal sections invoked.

Similar Cases In The News

The case has emerged at a time when other incidents involving minors have also been reported. A few days ago in Delhi, a Class 6 student was allegedly held captive and raped by a middle-aged man. In the outskirts of Chennai, a 16 year old girl was allegedly assaulted after befriending someone on Instagram. Tambaram women police arrested a 19-year-old accused within an hour of the complaint and sent him to remand.

Police Warn Against Rumours

In the Chennai matter, police also addressed a rumour, saying it has no link to alleged abuse of children at a government school in Kandigai village. They said no evidence shows the incident took place on school premises, and urged people not to spread unverified claims.

Why Speaking Up Matters?

Residential schools carry a special duty of care, as students live away from their families and rely on staff for safety. Cases involving minors fall under strict child protection laws, and the identity of a survivor must be kept confidential. Here, it was the girl’s decision to tell her friends that set off the chain of events leading to the FIR.

Allegations Yet To Be Tested

The account is based on the student’s statement and the FIR. The accused has not been heard in the information available, and the investigation will decide what actually happened. Police are expected to examine statements from students and staff, along with other evidence.

Also Read: Rs 657 Crore Bank Scam: Man in Love Spent Rs 10 Lakh A Month On Dancer Girlfriend, Rs 4 Crore House and Luxury Foreign Trips

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15-Year-Old Student Abused By School Principal In Karnataka, Threatened Not To Tell Anyone
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