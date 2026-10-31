LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

Sulaiman sustained multiple stab injuries and later succumbed to them at a hospital. The accused has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home.

65-year-old man died after being stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson
65-year-old man died after being stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 16:19 IST

A shocking incident has emerged from Kerala’s Palakkad district, where a 65-year-old man allegedly died after being stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson while trying to protect his younger granddaughter from an attack. The deceased, identified as Sulaiman, was reportedly injured when he intervened to stop the teenager from attacking his 10-year-old sister following an argument at their home. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The incident took place at the family’s residence in Vazhakkachira, Kavaserry, leaving the local community shocked.

Teenager Attacks Younger Sister After Argument

According to reports, the incident occurred when an argument broke out between the 16-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister at their house. The disagreement allegedly escalated, following which the teenager attacked his younger sister. Sulaiman, who was present at the house, stepped in to stop the assault and protect the child. However, while attempting to intervene, the 65-year-old suffered multiple stab injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

Grandfather Sustains Injuries to Chest, Neck and Abdomen

Sulaiman reportedly sustained serious stab wounds to his chest, neck and abdomen during the confrontation. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, despite medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. The teenager allegedly fled the house after the incident and went into hiding. Police subsequently traced and apprehended him.

Accused Sent to Juvenile Home, Murder Charge to Be Added

Following his apprehension, the 16-year-old was sent to a juvenile home, according to reports. Initially, the case was registered in connection with the attack and the injuries sustained by Sulaiman. However, following his death at the hospital, police are now expected to alter the charges to include murder. The incident has raised concerns over the circumstances that led to the violent confrontation inside the family home. Further details about the argument and the circumstances surrounding the attack are awaited as the investigation proceeds.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?
Tags: 10-year-old girl attacked16-year-old kills grandfathergrandfather killed in Keralagrandson stabs grandfatherKerala crime newsKerala family tragedyPalakkad murder caseSulaiman murder case

RELATED News

6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

Cyclone Arnab Unleashes Hail, Snow And Landslides Across India; 3 Dead As Another Storm Eyes Andhra Coast

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

LATEST NEWS

OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production at First Factory in India

CHE vs MUN, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Manchester United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

TradeFlock Unveils Two New Editions Spotlighting India’s Business Directors and AI Leaders

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

Riaan Ghodawat Becomes the First Indian to Attend the Ballon d’Or

NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?

HostMyGuest Is Hyderabad’s Most Interesting Bootstrapped Consumer Startup of 2026 and Nobody Has Written About It Yet

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?
16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?
16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?
16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?
16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

QUICK LINKS