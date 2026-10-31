16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

A shocking incident has emerged from Kerala’s Palakkad district, where a 65-year-old man allegedly died after being stabbed by his 16-year-old grandson while trying to protect his younger granddaughter from an attack. The deceased, identified as Sulaiman, was reportedly injured when he intervened to stop the teenager from attacking his 10-year-old sister following an argument at their home. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The incident took place at the family’s residence in Vazhakkachira, Kavaserry, leaving the local community shocked.

Teenager Attacks Younger Sister After Argument

According to reports, the incident occurred when an argument broke out between the 16-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister at their house. The disagreement allegedly escalated, following which the teenager attacked his younger sister. Sulaiman, who was present at the house, stepped in to stop the assault and protect the child. However, while attempting to intervene, the 65-year-old suffered multiple stab injuries.

Grandfather Sustains Injuries to Chest, Neck and Abdomen

Sulaiman reportedly sustained serious stab wounds to his chest, neck and abdomen during the confrontation. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, despite medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. The teenager allegedly fled the house after the incident and went into hiding. Police subsequently traced and apprehended him.

Accused Sent to Juvenile Home, Murder Charge to Be Added

Following his apprehension, the 16-year-old was sent to a juvenile home, according to reports. Initially, the case was registered in connection with the attack and the injuries sustained by Sulaiman. However, following his death at the hospital, police are now expected to alter the charges to include murder. The incident has raised concerns over the circumstances that led to the violent confrontation inside the family home. Further details about the argument and the circumstances surrounding the attack are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch