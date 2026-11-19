A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, where a 16-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at the same spot where her father lost his life in a railway accident six months ago. The deceased, identified as K. Sadhana, was reportedly struggling to cope with the loss of her father, to whom she was deeply attached. She was the only daughter of Karthik and Janaki. Her mother works as a teacher at a private school where Sadhana was also a student.

Girl Was Deeply Attached To Her Father

According to reports, Sadhana shared a close bond with her father, Karthik. He would reportedly accompany her to school every day, covering a distance of around two kilometres from their home. He also made sure she crossed the railway tracks safely while travelling to school. However, tragedy struck the family around six months ago when Karthik was returning home after dropping his daughter at school. While crossing the railway tracks, he was hit by a speeding train and died at the spot. His sudden death reportedly left Sadhana devastated. She found it difficult to come to terms with the loss and would often speak to her classmates about her father’s affection and the memories they shared.

Girl Dies At Same Spot Where Father Lost His Life

According to sources, after school hours, Sadhana went towards the railway tracks near her house and stood close to the spot where her father had died in the accident. She allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train and died at the spot. The incident has left the family and the local community in shock. Sadhana’s death has also drawn attention to the emotional distress she was reportedly experiencing following her father’s demise.

Police Send Body For Post-Mortem

Following the incident, police reached the spot and recovered Sadhana’s body. It was subsequently sent to Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, please seek support from a trusted person or a mental health professional).