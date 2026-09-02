16-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death At Faridabad School; Why Is Father Questioning Her 2-Hour Stay In Vice Principal’s Room?

A 16-year-old Class 11 student died after falling from the third floor of her school building in Faridabad on Tuesday. The girl, identified as Janvi, was a student at Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School on Dabua-Gazipur Road.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm, after classes had ended. Janvi was rushed to a private hospital near the school. She was later shifted to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family has alleged that Janvi was subjected to harsh punishment earlier in the day. The school has denied the allegations. Police are now checking CCTV footage and questioning school authorities.

Faridabad Student Death: Father Alleges Harsh Punishment

Janvi’s father, Pramod Kumar, said he spoke to some of her classmates after the incident. He claimed they told him that Janvi had been punished at school. According to Kumar, Janvi had eaten biryani at school. He alleged that she was later asked to stand outside the classroom in the sun. He also claimed that a female teacher punished her after some students created a disturbance in the classroom.

“One of the female teachers in the school had punished her by making her stand in the sun for at least four hours because some students had created some ruckus in class,” Kumar alleged. Kumar questioned why the school did not contact him if his daughter had been punished for such a long period.

Father Questions Janvi’s Two-Hour Stay In Vice Principal’s Room

Kumar also raised questions about what happened before Janvi went to the third floor. He claimed CCTV footage showed his daughter entering the vice principal’s room at around 11 am. According to him, she remained there for nearly two hours.

Kumar said the footage showed Janvi coming out of the room once or twice before going back inside. She eventually came out at around 1:30 pm and went towards the third floor.

“What kind of punishment lasts for two hours inside a room?” Kumar questioned. He alleged that the family did not know what happened while Janvi was inside the room. Kumar further claimed that the school informed the family late about the incident.

“Whenever anything happened at school, if she was unwell or there was any other issue, the school would call me immediately. But yesterday, they did not call me even once,” he said.

He also accused the administration of “hiding its shortcomings”.

School Denies Punishment Allegations

The school has rejected the family’s claims. Principal RK Sharma said Janvi had gone to the bathroom on the third floor with a female non-teaching staff member.

“She had gone to the bathroom accompanied by a female non-teaching staff member. However, after leaving the bathroom, she went to the terrace and jumped to the ground all of a sudden. We don’t know why she took such a step,” Sharma said.

The principal said the school was cooperating with the police investigation. Kumar, however, called the school’s explanation an “outright lie”. He again questioned the CCTV footage and Janvi’s alleged stay inside the vice principal’s room.

“That is completely false… We checked the footage. She was inside for two hours. What kind of punishment was she given? We don’t know what they did to her inside,” Kumar said.

Police Probe CCTV Footage In Faridabad School Death

Faridabad Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Janvi’s death. Police said the allegations of punishment are being verified. Station House Officer Sumir Singh said no complaint had yet been filed seeking registration of an FIR. He said officers were examining CCTV footage and questioning people connected with the school.

“We have not found anything suspicious in the footage or any suspicious activity at the school. So far, there is nothing before us to suggest that she was punished for four hours,” Singh said.

Police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said Janvi’s father had alleged that she was punished and made to stand in the sun for four hours.

“The allegations are being verified and a case will be registered after the father submits a formal complaint,” Yadav said.

Parent Also Alleges Harsh Punishment At School

A parent whose four children studied at the school also alleged that students had faced harsh punishment. In conversation with NDTV, the parent claimed that the children were asked to stand in the sun, thrashed, and humiliated publicly for a late fee payment. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, Janvi’s postmortem examination is underway. Her father has demanded a detailed investigation and has also sought a postmortem at AIIMS. Further action is expected after the postmortem report and the police investigation.