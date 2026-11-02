LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and establish whether it was an accident, suicide or a possible case of murder.

A man killed his 10-year-old son by smashing his head against a goddess's altar in a suspected ritual sacrifice.
A man killed his 10-year-old son by smashing his head against a goddess's altar in a suspected ritual sacrifice.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 19:17 IST

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on a railway track in Assam’s Hailakandi district, triggering shock and tension in the local village. The deceased, identified as Tina Das, had reportedly gone missing on Sunday afternoon. Her body was later discovered on a railway track near Baliuna village, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. The incident has left residents concerned, with questions being raised over whether the teenager was murdered or died under other circumstances. Police have launched an investigation to establish what happened before she was found dead on the tracks.

Girl Went Missing on Sunday Afternoon

According to the available details, Tina Das went missing on Sunday afternoon. Her disappearance reportedly caused concern among those in the area, and efforts were made to trace her. However, the situation took a tragic turn when she was later found dead on a railway track near Baliuna village in Hailakandi district. The discovery sent shock waves through the local community, with residents expressing concern over the circumstances in which the teenager lost her life.

You Might Be Interested In

Questions Raised Over Circumstances of Death

The circumstances surrounding Tina’s death remain unclear. Her body being found on a railway track has raised questions among local residents about how she reached the spot and what happened before her death. Questions are also being raised over whether the incident was an accident, suicide or a possible case of murder. However, no conclusion has been established so far, and the exact cause of death remains unknown.

Police Begin Probe to Establish Cause of Death

Following the discovery, police initiated an investigation into the incident. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the teenager’s disappearance and the events preceding the discovery of her body. The investigation will seek to determine how Tina died and whether anyone was involved in the incident. Further details are awaited as police continue their probe. The cause and manner of death have not yet been officially established.
Also Read: Watch Video:‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?
Tags: 16-year-old girl found deadAssam crime newsBaliuna villagebody found on railway tracksgirl missing in AssamHailakandi newsHailakandi railway track deathhome-hero-pos-6mysterious deathsuspected murderTina Das

RELATED News

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

Free Lunch Jokes Go Viral as 60,000 Workers Weigh Exit Offers Amid Microsoft AI Layoffs

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

FII Outflows from India: ArunaGiri N, Founder & CEO, TrustLine Holdings, Sees Potential for a Foreign Investor Comeback

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture and the Spirit of Youth

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?
16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?
16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?
16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?
16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

QUICK LINKS