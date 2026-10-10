16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men and pushed into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The girl was rescued by villagers and police after they heard her cries for help as she clung to a tree branch in the water. Police later arrested both accused and recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a spent shell and a motorcycle.

Girl Rescued After Crying for Help

According to police, the incident took place when the two accused allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle at night on the pretext of helping her find a job in Delhi. The survivor reportedly became suspicious when the men took her along an isolated road. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her near a canal before pushing her into the water and fleeing the scene. The girl managed to hold on to a branch and called for help. Villagers and police reached the spot and rescued her from the canal.

Survivor Had Left Home After Alleged Mistreatment

According to police, the girl had lost her father several years ago. Following her mother’s remarriage, she moved to Rajasthan to live with her grandmother. After her grandmother’s death, the girl returned to her mother but later left following alleged mistreatment. She subsequently moved to Bulandshahr, where she stayed with a woman. Police said the woman’s husband and another man allegedly took the girl away on the motorcycle, claiming they would help her secure employment in Delhi.

Two Accused Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the alleged gang rape and the subsequent attempt to push the girl into the canal. Both accused were subsequently arrested. During the investigation, police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a spent cartridge shell and the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather additional evidence. The allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.

Also Read: Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch