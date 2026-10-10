LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men who lured her with a job offer in Delhi and pushed her into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Villagers and police rescued her, and both accused have been arrested.
Villagers and police rescued her, and both accused have been arrested.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 18:40 IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men and pushed into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The girl was rescued by villagers and police after they heard her cries for help as she clung to a tree branch in the water. Police later arrested both accused and recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a spent shell and a motorcycle.

Girl Rescued After Crying for Help

According to police, the incident took place when the two accused allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle at night on the pretext of helping her find a job in Delhi. The survivor reportedly became suspicious when the men took her along an isolated road. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her near a canal before pushing her into the water and fleeing the scene. The girl managed to hold on to a branch and called for help. Villagers and police reached the spot and rescued her from the canal.

You Might Be Interested In

Survivor Had Left Home After Alleged Mistreatment

According to police, the girl had lost her father several years ago. Following her mother’s remarriage, she moved to Rajasthan to live with her grandmother. After her grandmother’s death, the girl returned to her mother but later left following alleged mistreatment. She subsequently moved to Bulandshahr, where she stayed with a woman. Police said the woman’s husband and another man allegedly took the girl away on the motorcycle, claiming they would help her secure employment in Delhi.

Two Accused Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the alleged gang rape and the subsequent attempt to push the girl into the canal. Both accused were subsequently arrested. During the investigation, police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a spent cartridge shell and the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather additional evidence. The allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.
Also Read: Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch
Tags: 16-year-old girl gang-rapedDelhi job offergirl rescued from canalhome-hero-pos-9Meerut crime newsMeerut gang rape caseminor girl pushed into canaltwo accused arrestedup rape caseUttar Pradesh crime news

RELATED News

She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, Robbed in Tamil Nadu; Male Friend Forced To Pose Shirtless

Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

Bihar Double Death: 12-Year-Old Boy’s Throat Slit, Then Angry Villagers Take Revenge on the Accused and beat him to death, What Happened Next

Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

LATEST NEWS

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

Wife Suffers From Anxiety Disorder, Yet CRPF Officer Must Leave For New Posting, Then Gauhati High Court Gives 15-Day Relief

21 Wives, Remembers Just 8 Names! Beggar Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Say No’ And Takes One Wife A Day To Beg

VIRAL VIDEO | Anil Kapoor Bought His Iconic Mr. India Jacket From Chor Bazaar, Wears It Again After 39 Years

Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs CFC ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch
16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch
16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch
16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch
16-Year-Old Girl Lured With Delhi Job Offer, Gang-Raped And Thrown Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh; Survives By Clinging To Tree Branch

QUICK LINKS