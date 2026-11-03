16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

A horrifying incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two brothers and another accused. The incident came to light after the teenager went out of her home to relieve herself but failed to return. Her worried family searched for her throughout the night, only for villagers to find her in a severely injured condition the following morning. The incident has sparked concern over women’s safety, with the victim currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Girl Goes Missing, Family Searches Throughout Night

According to reports, the teenager had stepped out of her house to relieve herself when she went missing. When she did not return, her family members became worried and began searching for her. Despite searching through the night, the family could not trace her whereabouts. The following morning, villagers found the girl lying in a vegetable market approximately 350 metres from her home.

Victim Found With Serious Injuries

The teenager was reportedly in critical condition when villagers discovered her. She had sustained serious injuries to her face, neck and head, while her clothes were found dishevelled. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police Register Gang-Rape Case, Identify Three Suspects

Following the incident, police registered a case under gang-rape charges and other relevant legal provisions. During the investigation, police confirmed the sexual assault and identified three suspects, including two brothers, allegedly involved in the crime.

Accused Open Fire at Police, Injured in Retaliatory Firing

According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team when officers moved to apprehend them. During the exchange of gunfire, the accused sustained bullet injuries and were subsequently arrested. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.

Also Read: Elder Brother Shoots Hospital Director In Back As He Tries To Save Wife From Gun Attack In Jharkhand – What Triggered Family Feud?