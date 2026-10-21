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Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Girl Taken to Mumbai, Converted and Married, UP Police Arrest Man After Dramatic Recovery

16-Year-Old Girl Taken to Mumbai, Converted and Married, UP Police Arrest Man After Dramatic Recovery

Two separate cases in Sant Kabir Nagar have drawn attention. In one, a man was arrested for allegedly taking a 16-year-old girl to Mumbai, converting her religion and marrying her. In another, an adult woman married her boyfriend and claimed she acted of her own free will.

Image: Representative
Image: Representative

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 16:47 IST

Police have arrested a man accused of taking a 16-year-old girl to Mumbai, converting her religion and marrying her in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Mohammad Salim, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail after being produced before a court.

Police had recovered the girl from the Mehdawal Roadways crossing on Saturday while she was returning from Mumbai. Investigators added a charge under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act after questioning the girl and collecting evidence.

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According to the police complaint, the girl’s brother reported her missing on August 23, 2026. The family later learned that Salim, who worked at a poultry farm, had allegedly taken her away after luring her.

Police registered a case and began searching for the girl. During the investigation, they received information that the accused had taken her to Mumbai. A search operation was launched with the help of surveillance teams and local informants, leading to her recovery. The investigation into the case is continuing.

Woman Converts Religion and Marries Boyfriend in Separate Case

In another incident in Sant Kabir Nagar, a woman from the Dhanghata police station area married her boyfriend after converting her religion. She has claimed that the decision was entirely her own and that nobody pressured her.

The wedding took place at a village Shiva temple, where the couple reportedly exchanged vows amid Vedic chants. Photographs and videos of the ceremony were shared on social media. In the videos, the woman described herself as an adult and said she was capable of making decisions about her own life.

Her family had earlier accused her boyfriend, Bablu Maurya, of luring her away after she went missing. They also filed a police complaint.

Wedding Planned for October 28, Police Maintain Vigil

Reports suggest that the couple had been in a relationship for two years. Maurya, who works as a farmer, was reportedly in a relationship with the woman before her family arranged her marriage to another person. The wedding procession was scheduled to arrive on October 28.

However, the woman left home before the planned wedding and married her boyfriend. The development reportedly angered her family and created tension in the village. Police have increased patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.  Dhanghata station house officer Jaiprakash Dubey said the situation was under control.

The two incidents involve different circumstances. In the first case, the allegations concern a minor and have led to an arrest. In the second, the woman has publicly maintained that she made her decision voluntarily, while police continue to monitor the situation.

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16-Year-Old Girl Taken to Mumbai, Converted and Married, UP Police Arrest Man After Dramatic Recovery
Tags: crime newsGirl RescuedMan Arrestedminor girlmumbai caseReligious ConversionSant Kabir NagarUP Crimeup police

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