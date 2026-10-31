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Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV

16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped after a man offered her a lift in his Scorpio in Bihar's Sheikhpura. Police arrested the accused from Lakhisarai within hours and seized the vehicle used in the crime.

16-Year-Old Girl Raped After Accepting Lift in SUV (Image: Unsplash)
16-Year-Old Girl Raped After Accepting Lift in SUV (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 16:57 IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped after accepting a lift from a man in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, was arrested in Lakhisarai on Saturday morning. Police have also seized the Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the crime. The incident took place on Friday evening near Bhadaus Mor Road. According to police, the accused allegedly offered to drop the girl home before taking her to an isolated location and sexually assaulting her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Rakesh Kumar said the police acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to trace the accused.

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Girl Was Waiting for a Ride After Coaching Classes

According to the police, the girl had come to Sheikhpura on Friday to attend her coaching classes. After completing her studies, she was waiting for a vehicle at College Mor to return home. Amit Kumar, a resident of Lakhisarai, allegedly arrived in his Scorpio SUV and offered to drop her home. The girl accepted the offer and got into the vehicle.

However, instead of taking her home, the accused allegedly diverted the car towards Bhadaus Mor while travelling on the route to Lakhisarai. Police said the accused took advantage of the darkness and an isolated location. He allegedly threatened the girl and raped her before fleeing in the SUV.

How Police Traced the Accused Within Hours

The girl informed her family about the incident on Friday evening. Following the complaint, she underwent a medical examination, and an FIR was registered at the women’s police station. Superintendent of Police Himanshu formed an SIT under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police.

The team used mobile phone data and CCTV footage to trace the accused. Amit Kumar was arrested from his residence in the Kabaiya police station area of Lakhisarai on Saturday morning.

The victim is a resident of Sheikhpura police station limits. Police said she has identified the accused. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is also investigating the case. Police said the accused had earlier claimed considerable influence at the District Transport Office (DTO) in Sheikhpura.

Police Promise Speedy Trial in Rape Case

The Additional Superintendent of Police described the case as extremely serious and said the police would seek a speedy trial. According to the officer, the chargesheet will be submitted within 15 days. Police will also request the court to ensure an early hearing. The authorities said their aim is to ensure strict punishment for the accused. The investigation is underway, and further legal action will follow based on the findings.

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16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV
Tags: bihar crimebihar newscrime newsLakhisaraiPolice ArrestRape CaseSheikhpura

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16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV
16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV
16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV
16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV
16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV

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