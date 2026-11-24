A 16-year-old girl had reportedly committed suicide in a residential society in Sector 100 of Noida late at night on November 23 and early morning on November 24. The incident took place in Lotus Boulevard Espacia society, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station. The police were informed of the incident during the night, and they immediately dispatched their men to the site. The case of the teenage girl has made people wonder about the incidents that may have led to the occurrence.

Forensic Team Examines the Scene

Following the incident, police called a field unit and a forensic team to examine the scene. Experts collected evidence that could help investigators understand the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death. Police also completed the inquest proceedings and sent the body for a postmortem examination.

The postmortem report and forensic findings are expected to provide further details about the incident. Investigators are examining the available evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Police Yet to Establish Reason Behind Teenager’s Death

According to preliminary information, the teenager allegedly took her own life. However, the exact circumstances and possible reasons behind her death remain unknown. Police have not disclosed the girl’s identity or shared details about her family and educational background.

It is also unclear whether investigators recovered any suicide note from the scene. Further legal proceedings are underway. Police are waiting for the postmortem and forensic reports to establish the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

According to police, no suicide note has been recovered so far. Preliminary investigation has also revealed that the teenager was reportedly scoring low marks in her tuition classes and school tests. Her parents had allegedly scolded her and asked her to focus on her studies. “No suicide letter has been found. But in preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the girl was scoring low marks in tuition and school tests. Due to this, her parents scolded her to focus on studies,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.