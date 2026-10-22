LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

A 16-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa gave birth during the incident. The newborn was declared dead at a hospital as police began investigating.

16-Year-Old gang-raped near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway gives birth (Photo: AI)
16-Year-Old gang-raped near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway gives birth (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 15:36 IST

A 16-year-old minor pregnant girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Rajasthan’s Dausa, and she gave birth to a baby girl during the horrific incident. She took the newborn to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The minor is currently admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment.

The incident reportedly took place near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to the initial account, the accused allegedly took the girl away in a car at night and sexually assaulted her. After the incident, they allegedly abandoned her near Collectorate Circle in Dausa and fled.

You Might Be Interested In

Dausa Gangrape Case: Minor Reaches Hospital With Newborn Wrapped in Clothes

After being abandoned, the girl sought help from a person at the location. With assistance, she reached a hospital carrying the newborn wrapped in clothes. Doctors examined the baby and declared her dead. The minor was admitted for treatment.

Accused Also Faces Allegations of Earlier Sexual Abuse

Initial information suggests that one of the accused had allegedly sexually exploited the minor in February and May 2026. The girl is believed to have become pregnant during this period. However, these allegations are yet to be established. Investigators will need to examine the victim’s statement and other evidence to determine the sequence of events and the accused’s alleged involvement.

Police Reach Dausa Hospital to Record Minor’s Statement

After receiving information about the incident, Kolwa police station officer Manohar Lal reached Dausa District Hospital. Police are taking steps to record the minor’s statement. Her statement, along with other evidence, will help investigators establish how the alleged crime occurred and identify the roles of everyone involved. The investigation will also examine the allegations of earlier sexual abuse and the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

Investigation to Establish Full Sequence of Events

The case involves allegations of gang rape of a minor, the birth of a baby during the incident and the newborn’s subsequent death. Investigators must now establish the exact sequence of events, verify the allegations against the accused and determine whether there were earlier instances of abuse. The minor remains under medical care as the police investigation continues.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa
Tags: crime newsDausa Gangrape CaseDausa NewsDelhi Mumbai ExpresswayMinor GangrapeRajasthan crimeRajasthan news

RELATED News

Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur

Watch Video: Intoxicated Police Constable Found Lying Head-Down On Chair Outside Liquor Shop In Chitrakoot, Allegedly Snoring In Uniform

Caught On CCTV: Pump Operator Attacked With Iron Rods At Petrol Pump In Maharashtra, Three Accused Flee

Caught On Cam: Buddhist Monks Clash Over Money From Head-Shaving Ritual At Sankisa Stupa In UP, Video Shows Brutal Beating

One Dead, At least 50 Injured After Devaragattu Banni Festival Turns Violent in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Goes Beast Mode With 23-Ball Fifty, Blasts 67 Off 33 Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

IN PICS: Not In India’s Playing XI, So Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On The Field vs New Zealand? | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

The Indian Pantry Gets a Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well with U.S. Cranberries

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Strikes In 100th T20I As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Stunning Catch | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa
16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa
16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa
16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa
16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

QUICK LINKS