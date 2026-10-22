16-Year-Old Pregnant Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped After Abduction, Goes Into Labour During Assault In Rajasthan’s Dausa

A 16-year-old minor pregnant girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Rajasthan’s Dausa, and she gave birth to a baby girl during the horrific incident. She took the newborn to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The minor is currently admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment.

The incident reportedly took place near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to the initial account, the accused allegedly took the girl away in a car at night and sexually assaulted her. After the incident, they allegedly abandoned her near Collectorate Circle in Dausa and fled.

Dausa Gangrape Case: Minor Reaches Hospital With Newborn Wrapped in Clothes

After being abandoned, the girl sought help from a person at the location. With assistance, she reached a hospital carrying the newborn wrapped in clothes. Doctors examined the baby and declared her dead. The minor was admitted for treatment.

Accused Also Faces Allegations of Earlier Sexual Abuse

Initial information suggests that one of the accused had allegedly sexually exploited the minor in February and May 2026. The girl is believed to have become pregnant during this period. However, these allegations are yet to be established. Investigators will need to examine the victim’s statement and other evidence to determine the sequence of events and the accused’s alleged involvement.

Police Reach Dausa Hospital to Record Minor’s Statement

After receiving information about the incident, Kolwa police station officer Manohar Lal reached Dausa District Hospital. Police are taking steps to record the minor’s statement. Her statement, along with other evidence, will help investigators establish how the alleged crime occurred and identify the roles of everyone involved. The investigation will also examine the allegations of earlier sexual abuse and the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

Investigation to Establish Full Sequence of Events

The case involves allegations of gang rape of a minor, the birth of a baby during the incident and the newborn’s subsequent death. Investigators must now establish the exact sequence of events, verify the allegations against the accused and determine whether there were earlier instances of abuse. The minor remains under medical care as the police investigation continues.