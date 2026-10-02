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Home > Regionals News > 16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating

16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating

A 55-year-old brick kiln worker was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old son during a family quarrel in Kaithal. Police launched an investigation after the teenager fled.

16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri. (Image Credit: AI)
16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 08:06 IST

A 55 year old brick kiln worker was killed at the Saraswati brick kiln in Bhana village on Thursday night, allegedly by his 16 year old son, during a quarrel between his parents. The accused fled the spot after the incident. Police have sent the body for postmortem and begun an investigation.

What Happened At The Kiln?

The incident took place around 10 pm. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Prasad, a resident of Shakti district in Chhattisgarh.

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According to police, Lakshmi Prasad was arguing with his wife when their teenage son reached the spot. It is alleged that the boy attacked his father with a kassi, a heavy farm tool. The blow struck the neck, and Lakshmi Prasad died on the spot because of the severe wound.

Claims About Earlier Quarrels

It is being said that Lakshmi Prasad often drank and quarrelled with his wife, and that he was doing the same on Thursday night. Police have not independently confirmed this, and the circumstances that led to the attack remain under investigation.

Lakshmi Prasad lived at the kiln with his family and also worked there.

Accused Absconds

After the attack, the teenager reportedly ran away from the spot. His whereabouts were not known at the time of the last update. Since he is a minor, any action against him will follow the rules that apply to juveniles.

Police And Forensic Teams At The Scene

On receiving information, a team from Pundri police station reached the kiln first and began inquiries. A team from the CIA unit arrived later and joined the investigation.

DSP Crime Sushil Prakash said the teams reached the spot as soon as the information came in. He said the case is being examined closely and that further action will be taken on the basis of the findings.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team is also at the site, collecting evidence that will help police establish the sequence of events. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal for a postmortem examination, which is expected to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators are expected to record the statements of the wife and other residents of the kiln, who may have seen or heard what happened that night. Police will also try to trace the teenager, who left after the incident. The forensic findings and the postmortem report will shape the next steps in the case.

Also Read: Where Is Ayush Malik, the Shamli Man Who Converted To Islam? Video Surfaces Amid Kidnapping Claims By Father, ‘I’m Happy, Want Nothing…’

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16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating
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16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating

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16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating
16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating
16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating
16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating
16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating

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