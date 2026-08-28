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Home > Regionals News > 17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

A viral CCTV video from a PM Shri Government Inter College in Meerut shows a teacher slapping a Class 10 student 17 times in 40 seconds.

Teacher Slaps Class 10 Student 17 Times in 40 Seconds. (Source:Screengrab)
Teacher Slaps Class 10 Student 17 Times in 40 Seconds. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 17:37 IST

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where a teacher has allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old student inside a classroom. According to reports, the teacher slapped the Class 10 student, identified as Sagar, 17 times in just 40 seconds. The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Captures Shocking Classroom Assault

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Sagar sitting in the classroom when the teacher begins hitting him repeatedly. As the assault continues, the student appears to lower his head in an attempt to protect himself. However, the teacher allegedly continues striking him on the face. While assaulting the student, the teacher can reportedly be heard repeatedly questioning him, saying, “What have you made? Tell me? Who told you to do this? Sit down. Why did you make this?” The disturbing visuals have drawn widespread attention, with people questioning how such an incident could take place inside a classroom.

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Student Tells Parents After Returning Home

After the incident, Sagar reportedly returned home and informed his parents about what had happened. His family then approached the authorities and filed a police complaint against the teacher. The family has also reportedly raised the matter with the school administration, seeking action against the teacher.

Police Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

The complaint has prompted authorities to look into the allegations and the CCTV footage is expected to be an important part of the investigation.The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of students inside educational institutions and the need for schools to ensure that disciplinary action never crosses the line into physical violence. 

Also Read: Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee

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17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School
Tags: Hastinapur teacher assault viral videohome-hero-pos-4Meerut government schoolMeerut school teacher slaps studentUP teacher slaps student 17 times

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17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School
17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School
17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School
17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

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