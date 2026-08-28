17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where a teacher has allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old student inside a classroom. According to reports, the teacher slapped the Class 10 student, identified as Sagar, 17 times in just 40 seconds. The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Captures Shocking Classroom Assault

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Sagar sitting in the classroom when the teacher begins hitting him repeatedly. As the assault continues, the student appears to lower his head in an attempt to protect himself. However, the teacher allegedly continues striking him on the face. While assaulting the student, the teacher can reportedly be heard repeatedly questioning him, saying, “What have you made? Tell me? Who told you to do this? Sit down. Why did you make this?” The disturbing visuals have drawn widespread attention, with people questioning how such an incident could take place inside a classroom.

17 slaps in just 28 seconds. 💔 In Meerut’s Hastinapur, a school teacher allegedly unleashed a brutal barrage of slaps on a student after he had an argument with a classmate. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. A disagreement b/w students is no excuse for this kind of… pic.twitter.com/tPnarx0fSA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 28, 2026

Student Tells Parents After Returning Home

After the incident, Sagar reportedly returned home and informed his parents about what had happened. His family then approached the authorities and filed a police complaint against the teacher. The family has also reportedly raised the matter with the school administration, seeking action against the teacher.

Police Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

The complaint has prompted authorities to look into the allegations and the CCTV footage is expected to be an important part of the investigation.The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of students inside educational institutions and the need for schools to ensure that disciplinary action never crosses the line into physical violence.

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