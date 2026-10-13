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Home > Regionals News > 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

Following the incident, angry villagers reportedly thrashed the accused and locked him inside a room before handing him over to the police.

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.
A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:38 IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour following a dispute over not being invited to a birthday party. The incident took place on Monday night in Gokulpur village, under the Sheeshgarh police station area. The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, was allegedly intoxicated when he arrived at the victim’s house and created a disturbance. Following the murder, angry villagers reportedly assaulted the accused and locked him inside a house before handing him over to the police.

Dispute Erupts Over Birthday Party Invitation

According to police and villagers, Surendra Kumar was hosting a birthday party for his son on Monday night. Family members, relatives and some villagers had gathered at the house to celebrate the occasion. At around 9.30 pm, Vishal, who lived in the neighbourhood, allegedly arrived at Surendra’s doorstep in an intoxicated condition and began creating a ruckus over not being invited to the celebration. Hearing the commotion, Surendra’s 17-year-old son, Arjun, also known as Pankaj, came outside and attempted to calm the situation.

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Teenager Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times

The situation reportedly escalated when Vishal allegedly got into a scuffle with Arjun and attempted to enter the party. When the teenager objected, the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him several times and slitting his throat. Arjun sustained critical injuries and subsequently died. The incident sent shockwaves through the village, with residents expressing anger over the killing.

Casteist Remarks Allegedly Trigger Villagers’ Anger

According to the available information, Vishal also allegedly made casteist remarks during the altercation. This further intensified tensions among villagers, who reportedly caught him, assaulted him and locked him inside a house. The villagers subsequently informed the police about the incident.

Police Arrest Accused, Investigation Underway

Police took Vishal Kumar into custody and brought him to the police station. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and examine the circumstances surrounding the killing. The incident has left the village in shock, with a dispute over a birthday party invitation allegedly ending in the death of a teenager.
Also Read: UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

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17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room
Tags: 17-year-old boy murderedbareilly crime newsBareilly murder casebirthday party dispute murderneighbour kills teenagerteenager stabbed to deathThroat Slit MurderUP crime news

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17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

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17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

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17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room
17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room
17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room
17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room
17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

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