17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was found in a burnt condition on the premises of a government school in Krishna Nagar, in Delhi’s Shahdara district, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have recovered a three-page note and other materials from the spot and the student’s school bag. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the student has died.

Police Respond After Fire Emergency Call

According to officials, the incident came to light after the police received a PCR call reporting a fire at the school. Personnel from Krishna Nagar police station reached the premises and began examining the situation. In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said the student was found in a burnt condition behind the school’s guard room. Following the discovery, authorities began preliminary proceedings to determine what had happened. A fire brigade team and police personnel were also present at the school as the investigation got underway.

Delhi | A girl died by suicide at a school in Shahdara district. A crime scene team, the fire brigade, and police are currently at the scene: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026

Three-Page Note Recovered

During the initial examination, police recovered certain materials from the scene and the student’s school bag. A three-page note was among the items found and is now part of the investigation. Reports have also suggested that the student may have brought a bottle containing a chemical substance, possibly petrol, to the school. However, the nature of the substance and its role in the incident have not yet been officially established. A crime scene team was called to inspect the location, collect evidence and help investigators establish the sequence of events.

Investigation Underway

Police are examining the recovered materials and other evidence to understand the circumstances that led to the incident. The contents of the note, along with findings from the crime scene, may help investigators establish what happened before the student was found. Several details remain unclear, including the precise sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the student’s condition. Authorities have not confirmed the student’s death, and the investigation remains ongoing. Further details are expected as officials examine the evidence and establish the facts.

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