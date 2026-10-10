17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, Robbed in Tamil Nadu; Male Friend Forced To Pose Shirtless

A shocking incident has been reported from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, where a 17-year-old Class 12 student and her male friend were allegedly threatened and assaulted by a gang of three boys. The accused reportedly robbed the girl of six grams of gold jewellery and mobile phones before forcing the boy to remove his shirt and pose for photographs with her. According to reports, the gang threatened to circulate the photographs if the victims informed the police or their family members about the incident. Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Girl and Male Friend Threatened by Gang

The incident reportedly took place when the Class 12 student was spending time with her male friend. The three-member gang allegedly approached the pair, threatened them and subjected them to physical assault. During the incident, the accused reportedly stole six grams of gold jewellery from the girl, along with mobile phones belonging to the victims. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of young people and the use of threats and intimidation to prevent victims from reporting crimes.

Boy Forced to Pose for Photographs

According to the available account, the accused allegedly forced the girl’s male friend to remove his shirt and pose for photographs with the girl. The gang reportedly used the photographs to threaten the pair, warning them that the images would be circulated if they disclosed the incident to the police or their family members. The alleged threats appear to have been intended to intimidate the victims and discourage them from seeking help.

Police Register Case Under POCSO Act

The victim’s family subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint regarding the incident. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. Further details about the identities of the accused, possible arrests and the progress of the investigation are awaited. The investigation is expected to establish the full sequence of events and determine the action to be taken against those responsible.

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