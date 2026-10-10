17-Year-Old Girl Beheaded By 20-Year-Old Boyfriend In Madhya Pradesh, Head Found 50 Feet From Torso; Here’s What Happened

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and beheaded by her 20-year-old boyfriend, Ankit Malviya. The girl’s body was recovered from a forest seven days after she went missing, with her head reportedly found around 50 feet away from her torso. Malviya, the suspected accused, also died in a road accident while allegedly fleeing the area on his motorcycle. The incident came to light after the minor girl’s relatives reported her missing at the Rajgarh Kotwali police station. Police subsequently began tracing her movements and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Minor Girl Went to Meet Boyfriend

According to preliminary information, the girl had travelled by bus from Karedi village in Rajgarh district to meet Malviya. The two were reportedly in a relationship and had allegedly been in contact for around two years. Malviya, who worked at a factory, is suspected to have picked up the girl on his motorcycle after she arrived. Police suspect that the two then travelled to a forested area, where an argument allegedly broke out between them.

Police Suspect Murder Following Argument

Investigators suspect that the argument escalated and Malviya allegedly attacked the girl with a saw, killing and beheading her. Her body was subsequently left in the forest, where it remained undiscovered for seven days. When the remains were eventually recovered, the girl’s head was reportedly found approximately 50 feet from her torso, highlighting the disturbing nature of the suspected crime.

Suspect Allegedly Called Cousin After Incident

According to the available account, Malviya allegedly contacted his cousin after the incident and informed him about what had happened. He then reportedly left the forest on his motorcycle. However, while travelling away from the area, Malviya allegedly collided with a truck and died in the road accident. His death means the suspected accused will not be available for police questioning in the case.

Motive Behind Killing Yet to Be Established

The exact motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear. Although the two were reportedly in a relationship, investigators have yet to establish what led to the argument and the subsequent suspected killing. Police are examining the available evidence, including CCTV footage and the movements of the girl before her disappearance, to piece together the sequence of events. The case has sent shockwaves through the area because of the brutality of the alleged crime and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the girl’s body. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest