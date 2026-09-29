17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Repeated Calls, Stalking And Harassment: Why 2 Polytechnic Students Arrested In Krishnagiri

A 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide in a village near Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. Police said on Tuesday that the teenager allegedly faced repeated harassment from two polytechnic college students.

The girl took the extreme step on Monday. According to preliminary police findings and a complaint filed by her parents, she had allegedly been troubled by persistent phone calls, stalking and harassment in recent weeks.

The incident has triggered anger among the girl’s family members and local residents. Relatives and villagers gathered outside the Shoolagiri police station and demanded swift action against those allegedly responsible.

Class 12 Girl Allegedly Harassed For Weeks

According to the initial investigation, the teenager had allegedly been facing unwanted calls and repeated harassment from the two students.

Her parents told police that the alleged harassment had caused her significant distress in the weeks before her death. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the calls and the alleged stalking. The investigation is still at an early stage. Officials are also expected to examine other evidence as part of the probe.

Relatives, Locals Protest Outside Police Station

The teenager’s death led to an angry protest outside the Shoolagiri police station. Her relatives and local residents staged a dharna and demanded swift and stringent action. Demonstrators reportedly refused to leave the station premises until they received assurances regarding the investigation and the safety of local residents. The protest added pressure on the police to act in the case.

Two Polytechnic Students Arrested

Following the protests, police registered a case and arrested two students in connection with the allegations. One of the accused is an 18-year-old college student. The other is a 17-year-old boy who is also studying at a polytechnic college. Police said both have been arrested as part of the investigation. The exact nature of their alleged involvement is being examined.

Police Probe Underway

Police have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances that preceded the teenager’s death. The allegations made by her parents are also being examined. Investigators are expected to establish the sequence of events, including the alleged phone calls, stalking and harassment.

Further investigation is underway, police said, as authorities work to determine the full circumstances of the case and take action according to the evidence.