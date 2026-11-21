A shocking case of sexual assault involving a minor has emerged from Mumbai’s Kashigaon area. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men after her female friend lured her to a party and took her to a flat. Police have registered a case against four people, including the victim’s friend. All four accused are reportedly absconding.

According to the police complaint, the incident began around 9 pm when the victim received a call from her 25-year-old friend, identified as Sheetal. Sheetal allegedly introduced her to three men – Piyush Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Ahat Khan.

The group then took the minor to Khan’s flat in Vinay Nagar. According to the complaint, the girl was forced to consume alcohol after reaching the flat.

Two Men Allegedly Assaulted Her For Several Hours

According to the complaint, Sheetal and Piyush went downstairs thereafter, leaving the girl alone with Khan and Dushyant. The two men allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl between midnight and 6 am. The victim, while reporting the incident, mentioned that her five-gram gold chain went missing during the incident.

Mother’s Search Led To Discovery Of The Incident

The alleged assault came to light after the minor failed to return home. Worried about her whereabouts, her mother started making enquiries. The family subsequently approached the police, after which the incident was reported.

Police Book Four Accused Under POCSO Act

Kashigaon police have registered a case against all four accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police officials said that all four accused are absconding. A search has been launched to trace them. Further investigation into the case is underway.