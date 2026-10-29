17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

Kalapathar police in Hyderabad’s Old City stopped the alleged marriage of a 17-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man after receiving information about the wedding on October 8. The police team reached the premises in Biyem Shah Tekri at around 6.30 pm and found the girl being married to Arif Ali Baig, a resident of Jahangir in Hyderabad. The intervention prevented the marriage from proceeding, and the girl has since joined a degree college to continue her education.

How Hyderabad police intervened to stop the wedding

According to the police, a special team acted on credible information that a minor girl was being married. After reaching the location, officers stopped the ceremony and informed the Child Marriage Helpline. A complaint was also received in connection with the incident.

The Hyderabad police registered a case under the relevant section of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The proposed groom, the Qazi who was to solemnise the marriage, a mediator and the girl’s parents have been booked for further legal proceedings.

Hyderabad case names groom, Qazi and mediator

Those booked include Arif Ali Baig, 42, Qazi Mohd. Jahangir, the mediator Shabeer and the minor girl’s parents. The police are proceeding with the case under the law against child marriage.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also clarified reports about the proposed groom’s identity after a newspaper report raised the issue. According to the clarification, Baig was not a Dubai-based Sheikh, as claimed or suggested in some reports.

Hyderabad girl resumes education after police action

The DCP clarified that the proposed groom was an Indian national who worked as a cab driver in Dubai. Police issued the clarification to address claims about his identity.

Following the Hyderabad police intervention, the girl secured admission to a degree college and is continuing her higher education. The step aims to protect her rights and help her continue her studies.

Police urged the public to promptly report suspected child marriages to the authorities or the Child Marriage Helpline.

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