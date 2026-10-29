LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

Hyderabad police stopped the marriage of a 17-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man and booked the groom, Qazi, mediator and her parents. The girl has joined a degree college.

Hyderabad Police Stop Minor’s Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man (Image: X)
Hyderabad Police Stop Minor’s Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 11:20 IST

Kalapathar police in Hyderabad’s Old City stopped the alleged marriage of a 17-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man after receiving information about the wedding on October 8. The police team reached the premises in Biyem Shah Tekri at around 6.30 pm and found the girl being married to Arif Ali Baig, a resident of Jahangir in Hyderabad. The intervention prevented the marriage from proceeding, and the girl has since joined a degree college to continue her education.

How Hyderabad police intervened to stop the wedding

According to the police, a special team acted on credible information that a minor girl was being married. After reaching the location, officers stopped the ceremony and informed the Child Marriage Helpline. A complaint was also received in connection with the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

The Hyderabad police registered a case under the relevant section of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The proposed groom, the Qazi who was to solemnise the marriage, a mediator and the girl’s parents have been booked for further legal proceedings.

Hyderabad case names groom, Qazi and mediator

Those booked include Arif Ali Baig, 42, Qazi Mohd. Jahangir, the mediator Shabeer and the minor girl’s parents. The police are proceeding with the case under the law against child marriage.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also clarified reports about the proposed groom’s identity after a newspaper report raised the issue. According to the clarification, Baig was not a Dubai-based Sheikh, as claimed or suggested in some reports.

Hyderabad girl resumes education after police action

The DCP clarified that the proposed groom was an Indian national who worked as a cab driver in Dubai. Police issued the clarification to address claims about his identity.

Following the Hyderabad police intervention, the girl secured admission to a degree college and is continuing her higher education. The step aims to protect her rights and help her continue her studies.

Police urged the public to promptly report suspected child marriages to the authorities or the Child Marriage Helpline.

Also Read: Wanted Bounty Killer ‘Tiddi’ With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Movie Like Shootout In Ghaziabad, Three Policemen Injured – Shocking Details     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details
Tags: crime newshyderabad newslatest newsregional newsviral news

RELATED News

Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

‘No Physical Relations, So How Was Son Born?’ Madras High Court Rejects DNA Test Plea, Fines Husband Rs 50,000

Wanted Bounty Killer ‘Tiddi’ With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Movie Like Shootout In Ghaziabad, Three Policemen Injured – Shocking Details

Watch Video: Husband Carries Disabled Wife in His Arms to Hamirpur’s DM Office, Alleges Their Home at Risk- What Happened?

Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Her Peddi Portrayal ‘Extreme Objectification’, Says She Should Have Been More Vigilant

Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested

Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

Caught on CCTV: 20 Rupees Kachori Costs Jaipur Businessman Rs 20 Lakh; 2 Men on Bike Steal Cash Bag From His Scooter In Jaipur

Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details
17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details
17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details
17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details
17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

QUICK LINKS