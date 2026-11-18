A 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand, who allegedly ran away from home to meet a boy she had befriended on Instagram, was traced by the police at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station. The Class 12 student had reportedly travelled alone to Mumbai, hoping to meet her social media friend. She was later found sitting on a platform at the station and has been placed in a children’s home for her safety. Her family has been informed that she is safe.

Girl Travels to Mumbai to Meet Instagram Friend

According to reports, the teenager left her home in Jharkhand and travelled to Mumbai on her own after developing a friendship with a boy on Instagram. She reportedly hoped to meet him in person after reaching the city. The girl arrived at Dadar railway station on November 16 aboard a long-distance train. After getting off, she allegedly waited for the boy while sitting on a seat at the station. However, the boy did not meet her, and she continued waiting at the railway station.

Family Receives Photographs, Contacts Police

During this time, the teenager reportedly sent photographs of herself to her family. Concerned about her whereabouts, her family contacted the local police and informed them about her disappearance and possible journey to Mumbai. Following the information, efforts were initiated to trace the girl with the assistance of child welfare organisations.

Girl Traced on Platforms 13 and 14

With the help of child welfare groups, the team eventually located the teenager on platforms 13 and 14 of Dadar railway station. After being traced, she was taken into care and placed in a children’s home to ensure her safety and well-being. The family has been informed that the girl has been found safe. The incident highlights the potential risks young people may face when travelling alone to meet individuals they know only through social media. The circumstances surrounding her journey and her online friendship are being looked into.

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