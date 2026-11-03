17-Year-Old Kerala Boy Receives Instagram Message Asking Him to Meet a Friend, Leaves Home and Is Found Dead in a Sack, Here’s What Happened

A shocking murder case has emerged from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where a 17-year-old boy was found dead inside a sack in an abandoned plot. The teenager, identified as Abhiram, had left his home a day earlier after telling his family that a friend had called him. Police have detained two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, in connection with the murder. They are being questioned to establish their possible roles in the crime.

17-Year-Old Leaves Home After Receiving Call From Friend

According to the victim’s father, Abhiram left home around 3 pm on November 1. He told his family that a friend had contacted him and wanted to meet. When his family called him later that evening, he reportedly said he would return soon. However, he did not come home for several hours. When the family tried contacting him again, his phone was switched off. Concerned about his disappearance, the family approached the Sreekaryam police late at night and filed a missing-person complaint.

Instagram Message Used to Lure Teenager?

During the investigation, police examined Abhiram’s recent phone calls and Instagram conversations. Preliminary findings suggest that he was lured to Pangappara through an Instagram message asking him to meet someone.

Investigators suspect that a dispute over Abhiram’s friendship with a girl may have triggered the murder. However, the exact motive is yet to be established. Police are also trying to identify the person operating the Instagram account that allegedly contacted the teenager.

Body Found Stuffed Inside Sack in Abandoned Plot

A day after Abhiram went missing, his body was recovered from a secluded plot in Pangappara. According to the preliminary police account, he was strangled before his body was placed inside a sack and abandoned at the spot. Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, have been detained and are being questioned. Investigators are trying to establish who was present during the crime and whether anyone else helped dispose of the body.

A police team led by the Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner reached the recovery site as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.