17-Year-Old Ran Away to Marry Her Love, Then Found Headless: What Happened to 3-Month-Pregnant Poonam in Dhanbad?

A shocking murder case has emerged from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. A 17-year-old pregnant girl was found dead in a deserted forest area, with her body reportedly found without a head. The victim, identified as Poonam Kumari, was around three months pregnant. Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, including her husband Krish Ravani, his father Jayram Ravani and his aunt Alomani Devi.

Pregnant Teen’s Head Found 100 Metres From Body

This incident was from Kherbadia forest area of Baliapur town. As per reports, locals spotted a blood-soaked body in the bushes and alerted the police. During the search, the police discovered Poonam’s severed head in a plastic sack, which was around 100 metres away from her body. The head was found under a tree near a field.

The disturbing nature of the crime also led to rumours of a possible human sacrifice. Incense sticks and other ritual items were reportedly found near the scene. However, police said it was too early to draw any conclusion about a ritual or sacrifice angle.

How Police Traced The Suspects

Poonam had reportedly been missing since Wednesday. Her father approached the Baliapur police station and filed a written complaint on Thursday. After her body was discovered on Friday morning, forensic experts and a dog squad were brought in from Ranchi.

Investigators followed the scent from a slipper found at the crime scene. The trail reportedly led them to Krish’s house, around four kilometres away. Police said the search at the house helped uncover important evidence.

Love Marriage Reportedly Behind Murder

According to Poonam’s family, she had travelled from her hometown in Giridih district to Dhanbad’s Tundi area for her studies. There, she met Krish. The two reportedly fell in love and left home. They later got “married” against their families’ wishes and began living in a rented house in Baliapur.

Her family alleged that Krish had earlier been jailed over his relationship with Poonam. A village panchayat was also reportedly called to discuss the matter. After Krish’s release, he allegedly took Poonam away again.

Police Suspect Family Dispute

Dhanbad Superintendent of Police Ritvik Srivastava said the investigation has found that the crime was allegedly planned by Krish’s father, Jayram Ravani. Police suspect that Jayram was unhappy with his son’s relationship and marriage. Investigators said he considered Poonam’s family to have a lower social standing.

According to police, Krish’s earlier arrest had also caused embarrassment for the family. Investigators believe this may have played a role in the alleged murder plan. Police said Jayram allegedly carried out the plan with the help of several others.

Slipper Becomes Key Clue In Dhanbad Murder Case

A slipper reportedly left at the crime scene became an important clue for investigators. Police said the slipper belonged to Krish’s aunt, Alomani Devi. The clue helped investigators connect the suspects to the crime scene and move closer to solving the case.

Poonam’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have also collected blood samples and fingerprints from the scene. The arrested suspects are being questioned as the investigation continues. Police are also preparing to file a charge sheet in the case.