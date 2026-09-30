LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

A 17-year-old tribal girl has allegedly been gang-raped in West Bengal’s West Midnapore after attending a cultural programme. Three accused have been arrested as police investigate the case.

17-year-old girl goes to cultural event, allegedly abducted and gang-raped
17-year-old girl goes to cultural event, allegedly abducted and gang-raped

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 15:29 IST

A 17-year-old tribal girl has allegedly been gang-raped in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district. The incident was reported from the Garbeta police station area near Chandrakona Road.

Police have arrested three accused in connection with the case. They were produced before the Medinipur POCSO court on Tuesday and sent to police custody for four days.

You Might Be Interested In

According to police, the girl had gone to a cultural programme held on Sunday in connection with a football tournament. The event was organised in the Chandrakona Road area.

The girl was allegedly speaking to an acquaintance some distance from the programme when some people forcibly took her away. She was allegedly taken towards the nearby Arabari forest, where the sexual assault took place.

She later returned home and told her family about the incident. Her family then filed a written complaint at the Chandrakona Road Beat House on Monday night. Police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and arrested three suspects.

Gang-Rape Case In West Bengal

The Garbeta case comes days after another alleged gang-rape case involving a minor was reported in Jamboni. Police arrested two Class 12 students in that case, while other suspects were being searched for. The repeated cases involving minors have also led to demands for stronger action and faster investigations.

An Adivasi organisation has called for a protest on Chandrakona Road on October 4 over the Garbeta incident. Its leader Shiblal Murmu said, “The allegation of sexual violence against a minor is extremely serious. The incident must be investigated impartially and swiftly, and the actual perpetrators must be brought under the law.”

Class 2 Girl Found Dead In Bengal River

Another disturbing case was reported earlier in September from Purba Bardhaman. A Class 2 girl went missing after leaving for tuition. Hours later, her body was found floating in the Khari River.

The girl’s family alleged that she had been raped and murdered. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A minor boy and his father were detained for questioning as part of the investigation. The family had claimed that the minor boy told them the girl had been taken away on a motorcycle.

The case remains under investigation, with the allegations of rape and murder yet to be established. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?
Tags: west bengal

RELATED News

Prayagraj Woman Tied Rakhi to ‘Brother’ for 15 Years, Then Married Him; Father Declares Daughter ‘Dead’, Performs Last Rites

Rs 657 Crore Bank Scam: Man In Love Spent Rs 10 Lakh A Month On Dancer Girlfriend, Rs 4 Crore House And Luxury Foreign Trips

8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

Kolkata Doctor Shares Woman’s Post-Childbirth Photo, Sparks Privacy And Consent Row; Netizens Ask, ‘Not The Right To Sell Someone’s Dignity’

12 Slaps in 19 Seconds? Faridabad Mother Beats 6-Year-Old Daughter, 4-Year-Old Son Over Phone Scratch | Watch

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Storms to No.2 in ICC ODI Rankings, Overtakes Daryl Mitchell And Closes Gap on Shubman Gill

Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

Irani Cup 2026: Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India — Check Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

From Projects To Assets: The Next Phase Of Growth

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules

Dhurandhar 2 TV Release: What 45–50 Cuts Actually Mean For The Film’s Television Version

How Cash Ur Drive is building an advertising layer on India’s new transit infrastructure

From Sholay’s Thakur To Baahubali: Why Iran Keeps Using Indian Films To Send Political Messages

Leading 5 Best Judiciary Coaching in Delhi: The Ultimate Guide to Judicial Services Preparation

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?
17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?
17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?
17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?
17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

QUICK LINKS