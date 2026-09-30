17-Year-Old Went To Football Event In Bengal, Was Forced Away And Allegedly Gang-Raped, 3 Arrested: What Happened?

A 17-year-old tribal girl has allegedly been gang-raped in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district. The incident was reported from the Garbeta police station area near Chandrakona Road.

Police have arrested three accused in connection with the case. They were produced before the Medinipur POCSO court on Tuesday and sent to police custody for four days.

According to police, the girl had gone to a cultural programme held on Sunday in connection with a football tournament. The event was organised in the Chandrakona Road area.

The girl was allegedly speaking to an acquaintance some distance from the programme when some people forcibly took her away. She was allegedly taken towards the nearby Arabari forest, where the sexual assault took place.

She later returned home and told her family about the incident. Her family then filed a written complaint at the Chandrakona Road Beat House on Monday night. Police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and arrested three suspects.

Gang-Rape Case In West Bengal

The Garbeta case comes days after another alleged gang-rape case involving a minor was reported in Jamboni. Police arrested two Class 12 students in that case, while other suspects were being searched for. The repeated cases involving minors have also led to demands for stronger action and faster investigations.

An Adivasi organisation has called for a protest on Chandrakona Road on October 4 over the Garbeta incident. Its leader Shiblal Murmu said, “The allegation of sexual violence against a minor is extremely serious. The incident must be investigated impartially and swiftly, and the actual perpetrators must be brought under the law.”

Class 2 Girl Found Dead In Bengal River

Another disturbing case was reported earlier in September from Purba Bardhaman. A Class 2 girl went missing after leaving for tuition. Hours later, her body was found floating in the Khari River.

The girl’s family alleged that she had been raped and murdered. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A minor boy and his father were detained for questioning as part of the investigation. The family had claimed that the minor boy told them the girl had been taken away on a motorcycle.

The case remains under investigation, with the allegations of rape and murder yet to be established. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.