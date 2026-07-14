18 Mothers Dead, 7 On Dialysis: What’s Behind Rajasthan’s Maternal Death Mystery?

A worrying increase in maternal deaths has drawn attention to the flaws in the public health sector of Rajasthan where at least 18 women have lost their lives due to postpartum and C-section complications in government-run hospitals within more than two months of giving birth. The maternal deaths reported from May onwards in different districts of the state like Bhilwara, Banswara, and Jodhpur have made many wonder if these cases are sporadic or there are serious issues within maternal healthcare of Rajasthan. The issue got more complicated after nine women lost their lives in just six days in July and seven other women suffered from acute kidney failure after delivery and are currently undergoing dialysis.

The rise in the deaths is more troubling considering that the state has just recently seen positive developments in the area of maternal healthcare. The maternal mortality ratio in Rajasthan decreased from 141 to 113 per one lakh live births between the periods 2017-19 and 2018-20, thereby decreasing by 28 points and making the state a national role model. The recent maternal deaths have raised questions about things changing so quickly within government hospitals

Families in Rajasthan allege delays, poor care and unanswered questions after childbirth

For the families, the crisis is measured not in statistics but in mothers who never returned home with their newborns. Several children have been left without their mothers after deliveries that relatives believed would be routine. According to NDTV, many families said the women were in stable condition when admitted but deteriorated rapidly after normal deliveries or C-sections. They allegedly suffered excessive bleeding, sepsis or kidney failure before dying either at district hospitals or after being shifted to larger medical centres.

Relatives have also accused hospitals of failing to explain what went wrong. Many claimed they were not provided complete medical records and have demanded accountability, transparency and independent investigations. Their accounts point to delayed treatment, inadequate monitoring and shortages of specialist doctors, especially in sub-district hospitals. Families alleged that a single doctor was often handling multiple critical patients at once, calls for urgent medical help were not answered quickly and nurses were forced to manage overcrowded wards with limited resources.

Rajasthan probes continue but health minister says deaths remain a “mystery”

While public anger has grown, investigators have not yet identified one common reason behind the deaths. The Rajasthan health department has sent expert teams to Bhilwara and Banswara and has held multiple review meetings to examine the cases. However, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar admitted that the deaths remain unexplained. Calling the situation a “mystery,” he said he “cannot understand why” 18 women have died since May, even as inquiry committees continue to investigate without reaching a single definitive conclusion.

According to internal findings so far, doctors are examining several possible causes rather than one confirmed factor. These include post-partum haemorrhage, suspected sepsis, possible drug reactions and pre-existing conditions such as anaemia or high-risk pregnancies. Yet none of these has emerged as the common link behind the sudden cluster of deaths reported across Rajasthan.

Earlier Rajasthan maternal death cases add to growing concern

The latest cases have also revived concerns over earlier maternal deaths in Rajasthan, particularly in Kota, where separate investigations were already underway. Those cases included allegations surrounding the use of faulty oxytocin injections. A rights organisation has approached the National Human Rights Commission, seeking an independent investigation after reports claimed that some injection samples lacked the required active pharmaceutical ingredient. Those allegations are still being investigated.

As forensic reports and expert inquiries continue, the reason behind the recent deaths remains unresolved. With 18 women dead in just over two months and seven others battling kidney failure, the spotlight is now on whether Rajasthan can identify the root cause, fix gaps in its maternal healthcare system and prevent more families from losing mothers during what should have been one of the happiest moments of their lives.

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