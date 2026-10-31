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Home > Regionals News > 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

The dog chased the big cat for nearly 50 metres, forcing it to flee. The entire face-off lasted around 18 seconds.

A fearless Labrador confronting a leopard that entered a house. (Source:Screengrab)
A fearless Labrador confronting a leopard that entered a house. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 14:07 IST

A pet Labrador turned unlikely protector after fearlessly confronting a leopard that entered a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. In a dramatic encounter captured on CCTV, the dog not only stood its ground against the big cat but also chased it for nearly 50 metres, forcing the wild animal to flee the property. The entire confrontation lasted around 18 seconds, showcasing the Labrador’s unexpected courage.

Leopard Enters House Through Main Gate

The incident took place at around 4.05 am on Wednesday in Manjhra Purab village, under the North Nighasan Forest Range. According to the CCTV footage, the leopard quietly entered the property through the main gate and crossed the boundary wall. The big cat initially appeared to be moving cautiously. After taking a few steps inside, it stopped and looked around before slowly proceeding further, seemingly searching for prey. Unaware that it was being watched, the leopard continued moving inside the premises.

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Labrador Faces Leopard Without Fear

A Labrador sitting inside the property sensed the intruder’s presence. The moment it spotted the leopard, the dog immediately moved towards the wild animal and prepared to confront it. The leopard initially stepped back as the dog approached. However, instead of retreating, the Labrador began barking aggressively and charged towards the big cat. The unexpected resistance appeared to startle the leopard, which soon turned around and attempted to escape.

Dog Chases Big Cat for Nearly 50 Metres

The confrontation quickly turned into a chase as the Labrador pursued the leopard for nearly 50 metres, eventually driving it out of the property. The entire encounter lasted approximately 18 seconds, according to the CCTV recording. The footage captures the dramatic moment when the pet dog takes on the much larger predator without backing down. The incident highlights the Labrador’s alertness and protective instincts, as it confronted a wild animal that had entered its territory in the early hours of the morning. The CCTV footage has drawn attention to the unexpected face-off between the domestic dog and the leopard.
Also Read: Somnath Temple Non-Veg Ban Back: Gujarat HC Stays Order Lifting Restriction, What Changed In Just 2 Hours?

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18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch
Tags: dog chases leopardhome-hero-pos-4Labrador chases leopardLabrador dogLakhimpur Kheri leopardLeopard CCTV videoleopard enters houseUP leopard attack

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18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch
18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch
18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch
18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch
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