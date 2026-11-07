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Home > Regionals News > 18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice in Bihar's Rohtas district. Police have arrested both accused as the investigation continues.

18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar's Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested
18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar's Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 16:52 IST

An 18-year-old woman who hired an auto-rickshaw for a short ride in Bihar’s Rohtas district was allegedly taken to an isolated spot and gang-raped by the driver and another man. Police have arrested both accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Chitranjan Paswan, after a case was registered on the woman’s complaint. She was taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for a medical examination, and the investigation is under way.

An Ordinary Ride, A Wrong Turn

According to police, the young woman had hired an auto-rickshaw near Tarachandi to travel to Beda. It was meant to be a routine journey. The driver, however, allegedly did not take her to her destination. He is said to have driven her to a secluded place instead.

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The Isolated Spot

Police say the driver took the woman to an abandoned shop, where he and an accomplice allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman’s identity is not being disclosed, in line with the law. These are allegations from the complaint and police statements, and the accused will have a chance to answer them in court.

A Complaint and a Quick Response

After the incident, a case was registered on the basis of the woman’s complaint. Police then moved quickly and arrested the two accused, Sandeep Kumar and Chitranjan Paswan, soon afterwards. Both are now in custody while the investigation proceeds.

Medical Examination

The woman was taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for a medical examination. Such an examination is a key part of the evidence in cases of sexual violence. Her condition has not been shared in the information available.

A Similar Case in Begusarai

The incident has brought back memories of another case in Bihar. In Begusarai district, five men allegedly gang-raped and assaulted a woman after dragging her to an isolated location on the night of June 11. She was treated at a hospital and discharged on June 12, but severe pain led her family to take her back to the district hospital on June 17. Doctors reportedly found foreign objects in her body during treatment. Begusarai Sadar DSP Anand Kumar Pandey said the case was being investigated from all angles using scientific methods.

What Happens Next?

Will medical and forensic evidence support the allegations, and will police file a charge sheet quickly? Will other passengers come forward with similar complaints against the same driver? What checks exist on auto-rickshaw drivers, and will authorities tighten them? And how will the young woman be supported through the legal process? The coming weeks will show whether the swift arrests lead to a swift trial.

Also Read: ‘Crackerless Diwali Must Become A People’s Movement’: Supreme Court Calls For Collective Push Against Firecrackers

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18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

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18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

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18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

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18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested
18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested
18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested
18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested
18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

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