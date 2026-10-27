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Home > Regionals News > 18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

Three men, including an 18-year-old boy, were allegedly stripped and paraded naked in Kolkata’s Behala after he was found with a minor. Police arrested the girl’s parents and uncle.

18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl. (Image Credit: @sirajnoorani/X)
18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl. (Image Credit: @sirajnoorani/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:57 IST

Police have arrested the girl’s parents and her maternal uncle after an alleged episode of mob justice in Behala left three men humiliated and a neighbourhood on edge.

A Quiet Sunday Turns Ugly

It began as an ordinary Sunday in Basundhara Park, a residential pocket of Behala in south Kolkata. By the end of the day, the locality was dealing with allegations of assault, public humiliation and an angry crowd at a family’s doorstep.

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According to the account that has emerged so far, the family of a 13 year old girl found an 18 year old man with the minor. What happened next, as alleged, turned a family dispute into a case that police are now treating seriously.

Locked In A Room

The girl’s father and her maternal uncle allegedly locked the young man and his friend inside a room and beat them. The accused are said to have then called the young man’s father to the spot. It is not yet clear what he was told or how he came to be there.

Once the three men were together, they were allegedly stripped of their clothes and made to walk naked through the locality, in full view of residents who had gathered.

The Neighbourhood Reacts

Shocked residents questioned the three men, who reportedly described what they had gone through at the hands of the girl’s family. The account is said to have turned the crowd’s mood. Angry locals went to the girl’s house and allegedly tried to vandalise the property.

Police Reach The Spot

Officers from Sarsuna police station rushed to the area after being alerted. By the time they arrived, the girl’s father and other family members had reportedly fled. The crowd, however, had caught the girl’s maternal uncle, allegedly assaulted him and handed him over to police.

Police later arrested three members of the girl’s family: her father, her mother and her maternal uncle.

What Police Are Examining

Investigators are looking into two separate strands. One is the alleged assault and public humiliation of the three men. The other is the unrest that followed outside the girl’s home, including the attempted vandalism and the assault on her uncle.

Details of the charges against the accused have not yet been made public, and the circumstances that led to the incident are still unclear.

Questions Still Unanswered

Several things remain to be established. Police will need to determine exactly how the family came to find the two teenagers together, what role each person played in the alleged assault, and who in the crowd took part in the violence that followed. The statements of the three men and of the girl’s family are likely to shape the next steps. With both sides now facing scrutiny and the matter involving a minor, officers are expected to move carefully, and further developments in the case are likely in the coming days.

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18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

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18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

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18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested
18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested
18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested
18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested
18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

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