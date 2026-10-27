18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

Police have arrested the girl’s parents and her maternal uncle after an alleged episode of mob justice in Behala left three men humiliated and a neighbourhood on edge.

A Quiet Sunday Turns Ugly

It began as an ordinary Sunday in Basundhara Park, a residential pocket of Behala in south Kolkata. By the end of the day, the locality was dealing with allegations of assault, public humiliation and an angry crowd at a family’s doorstep.

According to the account that has emerged so far, the family of a 13 year old girl found an 18 year old man with the minor. What happened next, as alleged, turned a family dispute into a case that police are now treating seriously.

#WestBengal #Kolkata: Parents and uncle of 13-year-old girl arrested for assaulting and parading 18-year-old, his father and friend naked Police in Kolkata have arrested three members of a 13-year-old girl’s family — including both her parents — after an 18-year-old, his father and a friend were allegedly beaten and forced to walk naked in an act of mob justice. According to police, the 18-year-old met the girl along with his friend on Sunday. The girl’s uncle allegedly saw the teenager kissing her and informed her father and another uncle. The family then took the two youths to their home, assaulted them, and made the 18-year-old call his father. When the father arrived, he was also beaten. A senior officer said the family threatened to shoot all three if they refused to strip, after which they were made to walk naked for about 50 metres along the lane outside the house. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Following a complaint by the father, police registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and kidnapping. The girl’s father, mother and uncle have been arrested, and raids are on for other accomplices. All three victims have undergone medical examination and claim they were threatened with a firearm, which police have not yet recovered. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 26, 2026

Locked In A Room

The girl’s father and her maternal uncle allegedly locked the young man and his friend inside a room and beat them. The accused are said to have then called the young man’s father to the spot. It is not yet clear what he was told or how he came to be there.

Once the three men were together, they were allegedly stripped of their clothes and made to walk naked through the locality, in full view of residents who had gathered.

The Neighbourhood Reacts

Shocked residents questioned the three men, who reportedly described what they had gone through at the hands of the girl’s family. The account is said to have turned the crowd’s mood. Angry locals went to the girl’s house and allegedly tried to vandalise the property.

Police Reach The Spot

Officers from Sarsuna police station rushed to the area after being alerted. By the time they arrived, the girl’s father and other family members had reportedly fled. The crowd, however, had caught the girl’s maternal uncle, allegedly assaulted him and handed him over to police.

Police later arrested three members of the girl’s family: her father, her mother and her maternal uncle.

What Police Are Examining

Investigators are looking into two separate strands. One is the alleged assault and public humiliation of the three men. The other is the unrest that followed outside the girl’s home, including the attempted vandalism and the assault on her uncle.

Details of the charges against the accused have not yet been made public, and the circumstances that led to the incident are still unclear.

Questions Still Unanswered

Several things remain to be established. Police will need to determine exactly how the family came to find the two teenagers together, what role each person played in the alleged assault, and who in the crowd took part in the violence that followed. The statements of the three men and of the girl’s family are likely to shape the next steps. With both sides now facing scrutiny and the matter involving a minor, officers are expected to move carefully, and further developments in the case are likely in the coming days.

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