18-Year-Old Delhi Showroom Employee Taken To Changing Room By Friend, Throat Slit With Sharp Weapon; What Triggered The Murder?

An ordinary Saturday evening at a clothing showroom in west Delhi turned into a horrific scene after an 18-year-old employee was found murdered inside a trial room. The victim, identified as Shabnam, allegedly had her throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon by a man known to her. Police suspect that a strained personal relationship and possible unrequited love may have led to the brutal killing. The incident took place at a clothing showroom near Moti Nagar Metro Station, where Shabnam worked. She lived with her family in west Delhi.

Accused Allegedly Took Shabnam Inside Trial Room

According to the preliminary police investigation, the accused was known to Shabnam and had reportedly been her friend in the past. Police said the man arrived at the showroom on Saturday evening, around the time Shabnam’s shift was about to end. He allegedly took her inside a trial room, where he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and slit her throat before fleeing. Investigators suspect that the two had shared a close friendship, but their relationship had deteriorated over the past few months. Police are examining whether tensions arising from the fallout or unrequited feelings played a role in the murder.

Showroom Staff Discover Shabnam’s Body

The shocking discovery was made when showroom employees were preparing to close the establishment for the day. While checking the trial rooms, staff members found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. Officers found injuries on the young woman’s neck that appeared to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The scene was examined as part of the investigation.

Police Examine CCTV to Trace Accused

Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the accused’s movements and trace his escape route. Investigators are also looking into the victim’s personal relationships and other circumstances that may have led to the crime. The investigation is underway, with police working to identify and apprehend the accused. The killing of the 18-year-old has left the victim’s family and colleagues shocked.

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