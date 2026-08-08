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Home > Regionals News > Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

18-year-old swept away in overflowing drain in Sarita Vihar amidst heavy Delhi rains; NDRF search operation ongoing.

Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 18:57 IST

A tragic incident has struck a family in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, where an 18-year-old youth, identified as Ankit, went missing after falling into an overflowing drain during heavy rainfall. Despite ongoing search operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local divers, he remains untraced. The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Friday in the Priyanka Camp area of Sarita Vihar. Ankit, who worked as a pantry worker in Noida, was returning home after his shift. While attempting to cross a small bridge over a drain—which is typically shallow but had become a fast-flowing torrent due to the heavy downpour—he lost his footing.

According to eyewitnesses, bystanders attempted to warn Ankit of the danger, but he was reportedly in a hurry to reach home. As he attempted to cross, he slipped and was immediately swept away by the strong current.

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Search and Rescue Efforts

Family members and local authorities confirmed that NDRF teams and police personnel conducted an extensive search late into the night. Operations were temporarily hampered by darkness, but officials have assured the family that the search will continue until the victim is recovered.

Public Outcry Over Infrastructure

This tragedy has reignited public anger regarding the lack of safety measures around open drains in the national capital. Residents claim they have repeatedly alerted authorities about the hazardous condition of the drain over the past several months, yet no preventive action was taken.The incident highlights the growing crisis in Delhi and the NCR region, where relentless monsoon rains have paralyzed daily life. Widespread waterlogging—with depths reaching up to four feet in some areas—has caused severe traffic congestion, stranded vehicles, and created flood-like conditions across the city.

Also Read: Rs 11 Lakh Foreign Job Fraud: Nagpur Woman Sold To Beer Shop Owner In Portugal, Police Probe

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Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours
Tags: Ankit missing Sarita ViharDelhi rain tragedyDelhi waterlogging missing teenhome-hero-pos-3NDRF search operation Sarita ViharSarita Vihar drain incident

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Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

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Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

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Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours
Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours
Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours
Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

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