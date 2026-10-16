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Home > Regionals News > 18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body

18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body

An 18-year-old woman, Nithya, was allegedly strangled and killed by her former boyfriend Nishanth in Kerala’s Idukki district. Police say he later set her body on fire near Pambla Dam.

18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body. Image Credit: X
18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body. Image Credit: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:47 IST

A message asking to “talk about the relationship”, a meeting in a tea plantation, and a body found days later behind an unused shed near a dam. A love story that began in 2023 has ended in a murder case in Kerala’s Idukki district.

A Meeting That Was Meant to Settle Things

Nithya, 18, was a native of Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu. According to police, she had been in a relationship with Nishanth, 19, since 2023, and the two later broke up. They had reportedly studied together in Bodinayakanur.

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Police say Nishanth contacted her and asked her to meet him at Poopara in Idukki, supposedly to discuss their relationship. She left home on October 11 and travelled there. Police in Bodinayakanur had registered a missing-person case after she disappeared.

An Argument in the Tea Plantation

Around 2.30 pm that day, the two met at a tea plantation in Poopara. According to police, a conversation turned into a heated argument. Nishanth allegedly strangled her and then struck her repeatedly with a stone, killing her on the spot.

The Night Drive to the Dam

Police say the accused returned hours later to dispose of the body. After 10 pm, he allegedly loaded it into his autorickshaw and drove to the Pambla Dam area. There, police say, he poured petrol he had brought along and set the body on fire. He then switched off his phone and went into hiding.

A Discovery Near the Dam

On Wednesday, residents spotted charred remains behind an unused shed near the Kerala State Electricity Board quarters close to the dam and informed the police. Officers from Karimanal police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Her relatives approached the police after the recovery to help establish her identity. On Thursday, the family identified the body through her nail polish and physical features.

The Arrest

Police then focused on Nishanth, who was allegedly in a relationship with her. He was taken into custody on Thursday night in the Rajakumari area, where he lives, and police confirmed the detention on Friday. Police suspect he may have sexually assaulted her before the killing. This remains a suspicion and has not been established.

What the Family Says

Relatives told reporters that Nishanth had allegedly been involved with other women. They have asked for a detailed investigation and want police to check whether he has a previous criminal record. These are the family’s claims and have not been verified by police.

What Comes Next

Investigators are still examining the circumstances that led to the killing. The post-mortem findings, forensic examination of the remains and the accused’s phone records are likely to decide whether the police version holds, and whether the suspicion of sexual assault leads to additional charges. The family’s demand for a background check on the accused will also be watched.

Also Read: Woman Murders Husband With Lover, Places Snake Under Body to Fake Snakebite Death; Both Get Death Penalty in Meerut

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18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-6Kerala crimeKerala crime newskerala murderKerala newsregional news

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18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body
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