18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Bhagyashree, was found dead at her home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Sunday in an apparent suicide, police said. The student allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. No suicide note was recovered, and police said no exact reason behind the incident has been identified so far. The tragic incident has once again put the spotlight on the stress and anxiety surrounding the NEET examination, especially after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam over alleged paper leak claims and the announcement of a re-exam on June 21.

Bright student’s death leaves family shattered

As per reports, Bhagyashree’s father, Rajashekhar, said his daughter was a brilliant student who had scored 92 per cent in her PUC examinations and was doing well in her NEET preparation. Speaking emotionally to reporters, he said there were no family issues or visible signs of stress before the incident. “There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily,” he said.

“She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?” Rajashekhar added with tears in his eyes.

Reports say that, police have registered a case under the jurisdiction of Station Bazaar police station and further investigation is underway.

Exam cancellation and re-test pressure raise concerns

The test for NEET-UG, which took place on 3rd May, was scrapped due to alleged leaks in the question papers. In another statement made by NTA, the NEET repeater test will take place on 21st June. It is speculated that the fear and tension of having to prepare again for the NEET test has added to the stress levels of many students.

A similar incident was recently reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where another NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being confident of clearing the exam in his third attempt. In that case too, no suicide note was found, though family members linked the incident to stress caused by the cancellation of the NEET examination.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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