18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi allegedly died by suicide at her home days after the NEET-UG exam cancellation and re-test announcement.

NEET student in Karnataka dies by suicide (Photo: AI-Generated)
NEET student in Karnataka dies by suicide (Photo: AI-Generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 17:01 IST

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Bhagyashree, was found dead at her home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Sunday in an apparent suicide, police said. The student allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. No suicide note was recovered, and police said no exact reason behind the incident has been identified so far. The tragic incident has once again put the spotlight on the stress and anxiety surrounding the NEET examination, especially after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam over alleged paper leak claims and the announcement of a re-exam on June 21.

Bright student’s death leaves family shattered

As per reports, Bhagyashree’s father, Rajashekhar, said his daughter was a brilliant student who had scored 92 per cent in her PUC examinations and was doing well in her NEET preparation. Speaking emotionally to reporters, he said there were no family issues or visible signs of stress before the incident. “There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily,” he said.

“She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?” Rajashekhar added with tears in his eyes.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that, police have registered a case under the jurisdiction of Station Bazaar police station and further investigation is underway.

Exam cancellation and re-test pressure raise concerns

The test for NEET-UG, which took place on 3rd May, was scrapped due to alleged leaks in the question papers. In another statement made by NTA, the NEET repeater test will take place on 21st June. It is speculated that the fear and tension of having to prepare again for the NEET test has added to the stress levels of many students.

A similar incident was recently reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where another NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being confident of clearing the exam in his third attempt. In that case too, no suicide note was found, though family members linked the incident to stress caused by the cancellation of the NEET examination.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: 6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement
Tags: neetNEET re examNEET student suicide

RELATED News

Varanasi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Guards And Bouncers At Namo Ghat; 4 Detained For Questioning

Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal

6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

Heartbreaking Chhattisgarh Video Sparks Outrage As Woman Walks 10 Km Carrying 90-Year-old Mother-In-Law On Back For Rs 500 Pension

LATEST NEWS

KKR vs DC Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

MI vs RR: Not Jasprit Bumrah, These Indian Bowlers Have Troubled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Most in IPL 2026

Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Today Evening After Second Post-Mortem | Here’s What We Know

US-Iran War Inside World Cup 2026: Why Did Iran Secretly Escape From US Training Base To Tijuana Just Weeks Before Kickoff?

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

Falta Repoll: BJP Leads With More Than 85,000 Votes, TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Continues To Get Votes Despite Backing Out

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement
18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement
18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement
18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

QUICK LINKS