18-Year-Old Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants At Bihar Durga Puja Fair While Visiting Aunt’s Village, Motive Unclear

A teenager who had come to enjoy a festival fair, a bike pulling up in the middle of the crowd, and gunshots that turned a Durga Puja evening into panic. Hours later, a family was mourning an 18-year-old, and police had no answer to the question everyone was asking: why him?

A Visit to the Fair

Shantanu Kumar, 18, a resident of Bargaon in the Azimabad police station area, had travelled to his aunt’s village in Pavana, in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. He had come to see the Durga Puja fair, one of the busiest events of the season in the area.

On the evening of October 16, he went to the fair with his cousin.

Gunfire in the Crowd

According to the account, three young men arrived on a bike in the Pavana Bazaar area, under the Pavana police station, and suddenly opened fire. Shantanu was hit. His condition worsened rapidly.

The shooting happened in the middle of the fair. Panic spread through the market, and chaos broke out before people could understand what had happened.

A Race to the Hospital

Police from the Pavana police station reached the spot after being informed about a young man being shot. Sub-Inspector Manju Patel said police tried to take him to the hospital, but he died.

The Question No One Can Answer

The motive is not known. Police have not said who the attackers were or why Shantanu was targeted. It is also unclear whether they knew him beforehand or whether some other reason lay behind the attack. No official conclusion has been reached.

Shantanu’s cousin, who was with him, told reporters he does not know who fired or why.

Police Investigation

Police have begun an investigation and are examining the facts at the scene and the circumstances around the shooting. No arrests have been reported in the information available.

What Comes Next

Investigators are likely to turn to CCTV footage from the market, statements from the cousin and other witnesses, and any link between the victim or his family and the assailants. Only then will it become clear whether this was a targeted killing or a case of mistaken identity, and whether the three men on the bike can be traced.

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