18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Delhi’s Pratap Vihar Over Bike Parking Dispute

In a disturbing incident reported from the national capital Delhi, an 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death after a dispute parking in Pratap Vihar area under the jurisdiction of Aman Vihar police station.

According to reports, the victim was returning home after work when he parked his motorcycle on the road near his residence. An argument reportedly broke out between the victim and a group of youths over the parking. Following the altercation, the accused allegedly surrounded the youth and attacked him with a knife.

The 18-year-old youth sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim’s family has alleged that four to five youths were involved in the attack. The youth’s death has left the family devastated.

According to reports, the exact circumstances which led to the argument and the identities of accused are yet not known yet.