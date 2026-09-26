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Home > Regionals News > 19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

The deaths were reported in Mokokchung and Tuensang districts, with an SIT constituted to investigate the incident and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor.

19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 11:59 IST

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland’s Mokokchung and Tuensang districts over the past two days following the consumption of suspected illicit liquor, police said. Authorities have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor.

19 Deaths Reported in Two Districts

According to police, Mokokchung district recorded eight deaths, while Tuensang district reported 11 deaths following the consumption of suspected illicit liquor. The authorities are now investigating whether the deaths were linked to a common source of adulterated liquor. The SIT will examine how the suspected liquor was produced, supplied and distributed, while also attempting to identify those involved in the supply network.

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SIT to Trace Liquor Supply Chain

The Special Investigation Team has been tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths and tracing the source of the suspected adulterated liquor. Investigators are expected to establish where the liquor came from and how it reached consumers in the two districts. The probe will also look into whether the liquor was illegally manufactured or distributed.

Prohibition Law in Nagaland Since 1990

The deaths have also brought renewed attention to Nagaland’s prohibition regime. A prohibition law has been in force in the state since 1990, restricting the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor. Despite the prohibition law, illicit liquor continues to be a concern, with authorities now investigating whether the suspected adulterated liquor involved in the latest deaths was supplied illegally. The SIT investigation is expected to determine the exact circumstances behind the deaths and identify the source and supply chain of the suspected liquor. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspected substance or those who may have been involved.
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19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland
Tags: 19 dead Nagalandadulterated liquorhome-hero-pos-1illicit liquor NagalandNagaland liquor deathsNagaland liquor tragedyNagaland spurious liquorspurious liquor Nagaland

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19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

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19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

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19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland
19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland
19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland
19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland
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