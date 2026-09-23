19-Year-Old College Girl Walking To Class When A Crane Hit Her From Behind, CCTV Footage Emerges

A tragic road accident near Silver Oak College in Ahmedabad’s Gota area has left the local community shocked. A 19-year-old college student died after being hit and crushed by a crane while she was on her way to college. The deceased has been identified as Prerna Ninama, a first-year B.Sc. student at Silver Oak College.

The accident took place on Monday morning. According to the initial information, Prerna was walking along the road when a crane approaching from behind hit her.

CCTV Captures The Fatal Ahmedabad Road Accident

The video of the accident has been made public. The CCTV footage reveals that Prerna was walking on the left side of the road around 11:55 am when the crane hit her. Subsequently, the vehicle ran over her and stopped.

The consequences were fatal, as Prerna lost her life instantly. According to sources, the registration number of the crane which caused the accident is ‘GJ 01 RQ 2685’.

College student killed after crane runs her over in Ahmedabadhttps://t.co/2d28zF39hN pic.twitter.com/75W4gKzNxB — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 22, 2026

Crane Driver Fled After The Accident

After the accident, the driver of the crane has been accused of fleeing the scene. This resulted in the gathering of locals at the scene and informing the police about it.

It has been reported that CCTV footage was helpful for the authorities in identifying the vehicle and locating the accused. Locals were also involved in tracing the accused to the nearby area of Sola.

No Footpath Raises Questions Over Road Safety

This accident has also led to another issue that has come to light with this incident. The locals have said that there was no proper footpath near the college. This has put the pedestrians in danger.

Now, with the help of this accident, attention has been drawn to the safety of the pedestrians as well as the students who use this stretch of road on a regular basis.