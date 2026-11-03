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Home > Regionals News > 19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

19-year-old Vrindavan spiritual speaker Shashwat Acharya, popularly known as Gen-Z Baba and Pookie Baba, is going viral on Instagram for his Bhagwat Katha discourses, youthful appearance and growing social media popularity.

19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here's Why He's Trending
19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here's Why He's Trending

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 10:13 IST

Scrolling through Instagram, viewers stopped at a face they did not expect. A young man in traditional Vaishnav attire, with curly hair and a clean-shaven look, was narrating stories from the Srimad Bhagavatam. Within days, the internet had given him a nickname.

A Reel That Stopped the Scroll

Short clips from Bhagwat Katha sessions and devotional gatherings began circulating on Instagram. Users noticed his age and appearance, and the nicknames came quickly. He is now called the “Gen Z Baba”, and, more playfully, “Pookie Baba”.

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His full name and title is Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj, a 19-year-old spiritual speaker from Vrindavan.

Who Is Shashwat Acharya?

Shashwat Acharya was born on 5th August, 2007 in Vrindavan. His father is Swami Vrindavan Acharya Ji Maharaj, who is a spiritual leader. He was born and brought up in an environment surrounded by religious practices including bhajans, kirtans and discussions of Hindu texts.

He is connected with the Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan, where he is said to be the Peethadhishwar, a name used to refer to the leader of a religious organisation or spiritual seat.

Journey That Began At The Age Of Four

The Times of India reported that he began reading verses from Srimad Bhagavatam at the age of four years. He also started performing on religious stages from childhood days by narrating stories and delivering discourses. Over the years, this led him to give Bhagwat Katha discourses to devotees. Bhagwat Katha is basically an oral narration of the stories and teachings from Srimad Bhagavatam, especially of Lord Krishna.

So his career as a kathavachak, or narrator of such discourses, began long before social media found him.

Law Books and Scriptures

Another detail has added to the curiosity. According to Education Times, he is studying for a BA LLB at Giriraj Maharaj Law College in Mathura. The report quotes his maternal uncle, Ashutosh Shukla, as saying that Shashwat is continuing his studies while going through the process of spiritual initiation, known as diksha.

Memes, Comparisons and Comment Sections

The online reaction has been light-hearted. According to NewsGram, users compared him to Mike Wheeler from the Netflix series Stranger Things, played by Finn Wolfhard. Others coined names like “Timothee Chaturvedi” and “Mogeshwar Maharaj”.

His comment sections are said to be full of compliments, memes and jokes about people suddenly wanting to attend satsangs. Some joked about reconsidering their atheism after watching his videos.

Beyond the Memes

Behind the jokes is a real shift. Reels, YouTube videos and live streams are carrying the work of kathavachaks beyond temples and in-person gatherings. Viral clips have introduced his discourses to a wider Instagram audience.

Also Read: Killed Mother, Wife And 2 Children Before Dying On Railway Tracks: Bhopal Family Murder Case Takes Shocking Turn, Debt Angle Emerges

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19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending
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19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

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19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending
19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending
19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending
19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending
19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

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