19-Year-Old Shot In Head By Father While Sleeping After She Rejects His Marriage Choice In UP’s Mainpuri

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her father while she was sleeping after she refused to marry a man chosen by him and insisted on marrying the person she loved. The incident took place in Bhongaon town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, according to reports. The woman, identified as Shazia, sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to the district hospital for treatment. She was later referred to a medical college for further medical care. Her mother has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, accusing him of attempting to kill their daughter.

Father Allegedly Shoots Daughter While She Sleeps

According to reports, Shazia was in a relationship with a man and wanted to marry him. However, her father, Asin Khan, who reportedly works as a labourer, had arranged her marriage to another man for November 19. Shazia allegedly refused to marry the man selected by her father and insisted on marrying her partner. Following the disagreement, her father allegedly shot her in the head while she was asleep. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the exact sequence of events are yet to be fully established.

Mother Rushes Injured Daughter To Hospital

After hearing the gunshot, Shazia’s mother reportedly rushed into the room and found her daughter injured. She immediately took Shazia to the district hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment. Given the seriousness of her injuries, Shazia was subsequently referred to a medical college for further treatment.

FIR Filed Against Father

Shazia’s mother has lodged an FIR against Asin Khan, accusing him of attempting to murder their daughter. The complaint has brought the alleged shooting to the attention of the authorities. The incident has once again raised concerns over violence linked to disputes about marriage choices and the pressure some young people face when their preferred partners are not accepted by their families. Further details about the police investigation, the accused’s whereabouts and Shazia’s current medical condition were not available in the reports provided.

Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event