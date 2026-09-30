19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Abducted By Two Men Outside Home In Ujjain; What Happened Next Goes Viral

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by two men from outside her home in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, showing two youths arriving in a black car without a number plate and allegedly forcing the woman into the vehicle. Police have registered a case based on a complaint from her family and launched an operation to trace her.

Woman forced into car

According to the family, the woman was standing outside her house when the two youths arrived in the black car. The men allegedly approached her and forcibly took her towards the vehicle. Family members reportedly tried to intervene and rescue her, but the accused allegedly dragged the woman into the car and fled from the spot. CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced and is being circulated on social media.

Police launch search

Following the family’s complaint, police registered a case and began efforts to locate the 19-year-old woman and identify the two men allegedly involved in the incident. Police officials said the exact circumstances of the case will become clear only after the accused are apprehended and the woman is safely recovered.

Video claims mutual consent

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral on social media in which a young man and the woman allegedly claim that they are together and that their relationship is based on mutual consent. Police have said the video is being taken into consideration, but the circumstances surrounding it will be established during the investigation.

Statement to establish facts

Police said that once the woman is recovered, her statement will be recorded before the appropriate authority. Her statement will help establish what happened and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The investigation is underway as police continue efforts to trace the woman and the two men allegedly involved.

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