2 Brothers Fight Over Sleeping on Cot After Dussehra Fair, Intoxicated Elder Sibling Kills Younger Brother in Kanpur

A dispute over sleeping on a wooden cot ended in murder in Kanpur after an elder brother allegedly beat his younger sibling to death with a brick. The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Darshan Purwa area, where the two brothers had returned from a fair. The deceased, 35-year-old Shivkumar alias Ballu Kashyap, worked in fabrication. His elder brother, Satish alias Bachchi, worked as a painter. According to the family, both brothers were allegedly intoxicated when they returned home.

The argument reportedly began on the rooftop over sleeping on the same wooden cot. However, the disagreement soon turned violent. Satish allegedly struck Ballu several times on the head with a brick, causing fatal injuries.

Bloodied Body Found on Rooftop the Next Morning

The case came to light on Wednesday morning when people found Ballu lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop. They immediately informed the police. Fazalganj police station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar Pandey and ACP Jyoti Sri reached the spot along with a forensic team. The team examined the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Police also questioned family members and people living nearby to establish what had happened during the night.

Elder Brother Blames Relative Before Confessing

During questioning, Satish initially tried to shift the blame. He allegedly accused his aunt’s son of killing Ballu over a property dispute. However, police questioned him further, after which he reportedly confessed to killing his younger brother following the argument over the cot. Ballu’s cousin, Virendra Kumar Kashyap, told police that the brothers had gone to a fair on Tuesday evening and returned home late at night.

Police Confirm Arrest in Kanpur Murder Case

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the murder followed a dispute over sleeping arrangements while the brothers were allegedly intoxicated. The officer said the elder brother had killed the younger one by crushing his head. Police arrested the accused and said he was being sent to jail.

The brothers had lost both their parents and had five sisters, all of whom were married. Satish was also married and had a daughter, but his wife had reportedly left him around five years ago because of his habits. The investigation is continuing to establish the full sequence of events leading to the fatal late-night dispute.