2 Dead, 19 Battling For LIfe Due To Use Of Illicit Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat

At least two people died and 19 others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. According to reports, the victims are suspected to have consumed liquor sold in duplicate bottles bearing the labels of an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand. Four alleged bootleggers have been detained in connection with the incident.

Two Deaths, 19 Hospitalised

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar confirmed that two people died after consuming the suspected spurious liquor, while 19 others fell ill and were admitted to hospitals for treatment. Officials are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths and the source of the liquor. The incident has raised concerns over the illegal supply of alcohol and the use of counterfeit bottles to sell spurious liquor.

Four Bootleggers Detained

As part of the investigation, authorities have detained four suspected bootleggers. Police and other agencies are probing their alleged role in the distribution and sale of the liquor. The use of duplicate bottles carrying the labels of an IMFL brand is also being investigated. Authorities are expected to examine where the counterfeit bottles and liquor originated and how they reached consumers.

Gujarat Is a Dry State

The incident comes against the backdrop of Gujarat’s prohibition policy. Gujarat is a dry state, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, subject to limited exceptions under the state’s laws. Despite the prohibition, the illegal production and distribution of liquor remain a challenge in parts of the state. The latest incident has once again highlighted the serious risks associated with illicit liquor, particularly when alcohol is manufactured or sold without quality controls. Further investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the deaths and identify everyone involved in the supply chain.

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