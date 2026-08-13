Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

In a tragic incident, two children died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in the G-Block area of Bawana, Delhi. The event has once again raised serious questions regarding safety protocols at local construction sites. The children, both local residents, had reportedly entered the pit to bathe when they drowned. Passersby managed to pull the children from the water using a rope. They were immediately rushed to the SRHC Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The police have taken custody of the bodies and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rainwater-Filled Pits Become Death Traps

According to local residents, several pits were excavated at the site during the construction of residential flats. Persistent rainfall across the Delhi-NCR region caused these pits to fill with water, creating significant safety hazards. Residents have alleged negligence on the part of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), questioning why these open pits were not properly barricaded or secured, despite the obvious danger they posed to children in the surrounding area.

Heavy Rain Worsens Waterlogging Across Delhi-NCR

The tragedy occurs amid a period of relentless heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region, which has triggered severe waterlogging in several districts. The downpour has disrupted daily life and caused significant delays for morning commuters. Water-filled construction pits and other unguarded excavations have become particularly treacherous during the monsoon season, as their true depth is often difficult to judge.

Similar Incident Reported in July

This tragedy follows a similar incident reported in July, when two children died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in the Mukhmelpur area of Delhi. These repeated fatalities have renewed urgent calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations at construction sites during the monsoon.

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