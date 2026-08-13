LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Two children have died after drowning in an open construction pit in Delhi's Bawana. The tragedy highlights urgent safety failures at city building sites.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-13 16:56 IST

In a tragic incident, two children died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in the G-Block area of Bawana, Delhi. The event has once again raised serious questions regarding safety protocols at local construction sites. The children, both local residents, had reportedly entered the pit to bathe when they drowned. Passersby managed to pull the children from the water using a rope. They were immediately rushed to the SRHC Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The police have taken custody of the bodies and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rainwater-Filled Pits Become Death Traps

According to local residents, several pits were excavated at the site during the construction of residential flats. Persistent rainfall across the Delhi-NCR region caused these pits to fill with water, creating significant safety hazards. Residents have alleged negligence on the part of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), questioning why these open pits were not properly barricaded or secured, despite the obvious danger they posed to children in the surrounding area.

You Might Be Interested In

Heavy Rain Worsens Waterlogging Across Delhi-NCR

The tragedy occurs amid a period of relentless heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region, which has triggered severe waterlogging in several districts. The downpour has disrupted daily life and caused significant delays for morning commuters. Water-filled construction pits and other unguarded excavations have become particularly treacherous during the monsoon season, as their true depth is often difficult to judge.

Similar Incident Reported in July

This tragedy follows a similar incident reported in July, when two children died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in the Mukhmelpur area of Delhi. These repeated fatalities have renewed urgent calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations at construction sites during the monsoon.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence
Tags: Bawana children deathConstruction site safety DelhiDelhi drowning incidentDelhi monsoon accidentsRainwater-filled pitsUnsecured construction sites

RELATED News

Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

Leh Earthquake: 5.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Ladakh Early Morning, No Damage Reported

LATEST NEWS

Bahadurgarh Rising: Infrastructure, Connectivity and the Future of NCR Real Estate

Aussie Vice-Captain Ash Gardner Breaks Silence Over Relationship with Teammate: ‘Sorry For The Pain’

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

India at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Squad, Pool D, Schedule And What They Need to Qualify

Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

Good News For Commuters! Govt Asks Cab Companies Like Ola, Uber And Others Companies To Roll Back Pre-Ride Tips

JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

From Dinner to Dessert: How Gen Z Is Giving Classic Recipes a Trendy Twist

Erling Haaland Image Used on 469kg Cocaine Shipment Seized in Ecuador

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence
Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence
Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence
Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

QUICK LINKS