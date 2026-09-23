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Home > Regionals News > 2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

Two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, Farid Ahmed and Muhammad Yaqoob, were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a car at Ziarat Morh in Ramban.

Two J&K cops found dead inside car in Ramban, probe underway
Two J&K cops found dead inside car in Ramban, probe underway

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 09:20 IST

Two police personnel posted at District Police Lines (DPL), Ramban, were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a car at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. The two were found unconscious inside a Fiat Vias car bearing registration number JK-19/5299 around 8:30 pm. Locals rushed them to District Hospital Ramban, where doctors declared both brought dead.

Reportedly, the deceased were identified as Head Constable Farid Ahmed (No. 408/Rbn), a resident of Bhatti Ramban, and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqoob (No. 309/Rbn), a resident of Jatgali Ramban. Both were serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and were posted at DPL Ramban.

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Jammu and Kashmir police begin probe into deaths

Police sources said the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths in Jammu and Kashmir were not immediately known. The bodies were kept at District Hospital Ramban for medico-legal formalities.

As per reports, Police have initiated proceedings to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and determine the cause of death. Officials are examining what happened before the two personnel were found unconscious inside the vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir personnel found inside parked car

The incident came to light when residents noticed the two personnel inside the parked car at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote. The location falls in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, locals transported both men to the hospital after finding them unconscious. Doctors at District Hospital Ramban declared them brought dead. The deaths of the two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel remain under investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir authorities await medico-legal findings

The bodies have been kept at District Hospital Ramban for the required medico-legal procedures. Police are now working to establish what led to the deaths of Farid Ahmed and Muhammad Yaqoob.

No cause of death has been established so far, and police have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances. Further proceedings are underway in Jammu and Kashmir to determine exactly how the two personnel died.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff    

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2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?
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2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

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2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?
2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?
2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?
2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?
2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

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