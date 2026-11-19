As many as 2 people were killed and 6 others injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner collided with a three-seater auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi, police said. The accident took place during the intervening night of November 17 and 18, leaving eight people injured. According to police, the accident occurred when a speeding white SUV rammed into the auto-rickshaw, causing injuries to all eight occupants. Following the collision, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

2 Injured Succumb to Injuries

Police said all eight injured persons were admitted to the hospital, where they received medical attention. While some of them were discharged after receiving preliminary treatment, two victims were stated to be in critical condition and were admitted for further medical care. However, despite medical efforts, both critically injured persons succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday. Their deaths took the toll from the accident to two, while six others continue to recover from their injuries. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed by the authorities. Further details regarding their backgrounds and the condition of the remaining injured persons are awaited.

Police Launch Efforts to Trace Accused Driver

Following the incident, police initiated an investigation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Preliminary information suggests that the SUV was travelling at a high speed when it struck the three-seater auto-rickshaw. Efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend the accused driver of the white Fortuner. Police are also investigating the sequence of events leading up to the crash and are examining relevant evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by speeding vehicles, particularly on busy stretches of the national capital. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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