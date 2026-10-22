2 Lions Cross Railway Tracks, One Hit by Train, Severed Tail And Fur Found in Amreli, Gujarat Forest Department Launches Search

A goods train running at an estimated 60–70 kmph struck a lion crossing the railway tracks in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Thursday morning, severing its tail and leaving the injured animal missing in nearby fields. Forest department teams have launched a search operation, but the lion’s condition remains unknown.

The incident took place in Lathi taluka, raising fresh concerns about the safety of Asiatic lions near railway tracks in the region. Officials said two lions were crossing the tracks when the accident occurred.

Two Lions Cross Railway Tracks, But One Is Hit by a Moving Train

According to forest department officials, the goods train was travelling from Pipavav towards Dhasa when the incident occurred between railway poles 18/9 and 18/8 in Lathi taluka. The train, identified as PPSP-SVP, was passing through the Liliya area at an estimated speed of 60–70 kmph. During the crossing, the train’s wheel reportedly ran over one lion’s tail, leaving the animal injured.

The train was stopped after the incident. Railway tracks near the spot were found with the severed tail and hair, indicating the severity of the collision. However, officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the lion’s injuries.

Severed Tail and Hair Found, But Where Did the Injured Lion Go?

The injured lion reportedly fled towards nearby agricultural fields after the collision. Forest department personnel subsequently reached the area and began searching for the animal.

Officials have received information about signs of the lion’s movement in the surrounding fields. However, the animal had not been located at the time of writing.

The immediate priority is to trace the lion, assess its injuries and arrange treatment if required. Until the animal is found, its condition and the seriousness of its wounds remain uncertain.

Railway Accident Raises Questions About Lion Safety in Amreli

The incident has renewed concerns about wildlife protection along the Liliya-Damnagar railway stretch. Local residents have reportedly questioned whether the accident site has adequate safeguards, given the movement of lions in the area. They have called for the identification of sensitive railway sections and stronger monitoring wherever lions frequently cross the tracks.

Some have also sought consideration of additional staff and surveillance measures, similar to arrangements discussed for areas around Rajula and Pipavav.

Will Railway Tracks Get Better Protection for Asiatic Lions?

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by Asiatic lions when railway lines pass through areas used by wildlife. Wildlife enthusiasts have called for closer coordination between the forest department and railway authorities, regular identification of lion movement routes and stronger monitoring of vulnerable stretches.

For now, the search for the injured lion remains the most urgent task. Once the animal is found, officials will be better placed to assess its condition and determine the next steps. The incident may also prompt a closer examination of whether existing safety measures along the railway stretch are adequate to protect wildlife.