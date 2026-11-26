The bodies of two Madrasa students, who went missing from in Siwan district of Bihar, have been found within two days. The incident has triggered outrage in Siwan and neighbouring Gopalganj.

The body of one of the students named Ashraf Ali, was recovered on Thursday from the Thawe police station area in Gopalganj district. The body of fellow student, 14-year-old Mohammad Zaid Ali, was recovered on Wednesday near a pond in Bangra Pandey Toli area.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims have alleged that the children were murdered. The families pointed to injury marks on the bodies and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the brutal ‘murder’.

Following the recovery of Zaid’s body on Wednesday, police intensified the search for Ashraf. A search operation was carried out in the area using drones and a dog squad. During the search operation on Thursday, Ashraf’s body was found in a marshy area near a brick kiln between Udant Rai’s Bangra and Harpur, said a report in Hindi Daily Prabhat Khabar.

Ashraf was identified as son of Aslam Qureshi, a resident of Purani Bazar under Barharia police station limits in Siwan district.

What happened before Student went missing?

Initial reports indicate that five students from a madrasa in Siwan had gone to Gopalganj in an autorickshaw on November 23 to collect donations for the semimary. On the way, their autorickshaw reportedly broke down near Bangra village under Thawe police station area. Following this, four of the five students strayed into nearby sugarcane field to pluck the crop.

The repots suggest sugarcane field owner allegedly caught them as the students plucked sugarcane. It was after this incident, the students Mohammad Zaid Ali and Ashraf Ali went missing under mysterious circumstances. Later, their families filed a kidnapping complaint at Thawe police station. The families and relatives of the victims have alleged murder and demanded that the accused be arrested at the earliest.