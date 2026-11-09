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Home > Regionals News > 2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

A two-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped by his aunt for human sacrifice on Amavasya in Uttar Pradesh. Police rescued him from Delhi and arrested three accused with the help of CCTV footage and sniffer dog Virat.

2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific
2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 17:21 IST

A two-month-old boy was allegedly stolen from his bed in the dead of night by a relative who, police say, planned to sacrifice him on Amavasya. Superstition, according to investigators, drove the plot. The baby was recovered from the Kashmiri Gate bus stand in New Delhi. The child’s cousin aunt, Savitri, and her husband were arrested in Delhi, and her mother was arrested from the district. A police sniffer dog named Virat played a key part in cracking the case.

A Cradle Found Empty

On the night of November 3, Govind was asleep at home with his wife and their two-month-old son, Vicky. At some point in the night, the child disappeared. For the parents, waking up to an empty bed was the start of a nightmare.

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A German Shepherd Picks Up the Trail

Police called in the dog squad. Virat, a German Shepherd, first smelled the bed where the baby had been sleeping. He then led the team about 400 metres to the Thuthibari main road, where the scent stopped. The accused had taken the child away in a vehicle, so the dog could go no further. The stop itself was a clue, since it told police that the baby had been carried away by vehicle and gave the inquiry a new direction.

100 Cameras, One Woman With a Child

Police went through footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras. At about 3:57 am, a woman was seen walking with a baby in her arms. The trail led to Thuthibari bus stand. The woman was identified as Savitri, who is the baby’s cousin aunt, a relative on the father’s side.

A Chase to Delhi

Using surveillance, police followed the trail all the way to Delhi. At the Kashmiri Gate bus stand in New Delhi, they found Savitri with her husband, Karan Kumar Gautam, who is from Deoria district. They had a baby with them but could not give a satisfactory answer about whose child he was. Police sent the child’s photo to the family, who identified him as Vicky.

The Alleged Plan

Superintendent of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said questioning revealed that Savitri and her mother, Saraswati, had planned to sacrifice the child. Saraswati’s husband and son have been missing for years, and the family had suffered untimely deaths in the past. It also emerged that they had sought advice from a person in Nepal who performs exorcism and folk rituals. These are police statements from the investigation, and the accused will have the chance to respond in court.

Three Arrests

Savitri and her husband were arrested from Delhi, while her mother was arrested from the district. The input does not state the charges or sections of law.

What Happens Next?

Will the accused face charges linked to kidnapping and an attempt at human sacrifice, and how will the court treat the claim of a ritual plan? Will police trace the Nepal-based person who allegedly gave advice, and will he face action? Will the family’s missing members be investigated in light of the new revelations? And how will the parents recover from a night that nearly cost them their baby? The investigation will determine how far the case goes.

Also Read: 37-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods In Diwali Night Clash Between Two Groups In Sonipat, 2 Injured

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2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

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2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

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2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific
2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific
2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific
2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific
2-Month-Old Baby Stolen By Aunt For Alleged Human Sacrifice On Amavasya In UP; Superstition Turns Horrific

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