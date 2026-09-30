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Home > Regionals News > 2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive

2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive

Ajay, who has been married for 14 years and has two sons, said he had travelled alone to the holy town to get away from domestic stress.

The unusual detail of two plates of chhole-bhature added to Kavita’s suspicions. (Source:Social Media)
The unusual detail of two plates of chhole-bhature added to Kavita’s suspicions. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 19:05 IST

A seemingly ordinary order of two plates of chhole-bhature turned into a dramatic marital confrontation in Brijghat after a woman allegedly confronted her husband over suspicions that he was meeting another woman. The incident unfolded near a guesthouse in the holy town, with police arriving as the dispute escalated. According to the account, Ajay, a native of Garhmukteshwar, was ordering chhole-bhature near a guesthouse when his wife, Kavita, arrived at the spot. She allegedly suspected that he had gone there to meet another woman.

Wife Claims She Received Tip-Off

Kavita reportedly told those present that she had received information about her husband’s alleged latest romantic involvement. Acting on the tip-off, she allegedly tracked him down to the area and confronted him. The presence of two plates of chhole-bhature reportedly added to her suspicion, although the food order itself does not establish that Ajay was meeting someone or having an affair.

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Ajay Denies Affair, Gives His Side

Ajay, who has reportedly been married to Kavita for 14 years and has two sons, gave a different explanation for his visit to Brijghat. He said he had travelled to the holy town alone and wanted some time away from ongoing domestic stress. According to Ajay, his visit was intended to help him clear his head rather than to meet another woman. The conflicting accounts led to a confrontation outside the guesthouse.

Police Arrive as Dispute Unfolds

Police reportedly reached the spot after the disagreement came to their attention and intervened in the situation. The circumstances surrounding the allegations and the claims made by both sides were being examined. The incident subsequently drew attention because of the unusual role played by the two plates of chhole-bhature in the dispute, which became a point of suspicion in the alleged marital confrontation.
Also Read: Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

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2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive
Tags: Ajay KavitaCheating SuspicionChhole BhatureChhole Bhature Viral NewsGarhmukteshwarGuesthouse DisputeHusband Wife Disputelove-affairMarital DisputeUttar pradesh news

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2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive

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2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive

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2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive
2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive
2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive
2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive
2 Plates Of Chhole-Bhature, ‘Proof of Love Affair’? Woman Suspects Husband Of Cheating, Confronts Him Outside Brijghat Guesthouse As Police Arrive

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